* Bunds fall but may find support if Bernanke disappoints

* Italian yields creep above 5 percent ahead of auction test

* Greek two-year yields soar on bail out doubts

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 25 German government bonds fell on Thursday, retreating further from record highs on hopes U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal further stimulus measures to help the economic recovery.

Yields on short-dated Greek bonds soared on worries a row over collateral will hamper implementation of the country's second aid package, while Italian 10-year yields held above 5 percent ahead of auctions next week, despite ECB buying.

Traders have been speculating over whether Bernanke will use his appearance at a central banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday to signal a fresh round of monetary stimulus to help a weakening U.S. economy.

While the speculation has helped equity markets rally this week, many doubt the Fed chief will immediately commit to a third round of quantitative easing, making some in markets wary of a reversal of recent moves.

"The hurdles to another round of quantitative easing are quite high," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"So while Bernanke will be cautious about the current outlook and may reiterate possible policy initiatives they could announce in future, he is unlikely to unveil anything new tomorrow, hence there could be disappointment."

September Bund futures were 35 ticks lower at 134.19. The contract has shed around 2 points from its record highs hit last week but is still around its previous highs set in late 2010.

"Bernanke has already pledged low interest rates for two years and he has to stay dovish but it will probably be a bit of a wash-out and that does mean that pullbacks prior to the speech will be shallow," said a trader.

Two-year German bond yields were 2 basis points higher at 0.744 percent, with 10-year yields up 3 basis points at 2.21 percent.

MIXED TONE IN PERIPHERY

Italy and Spain return to bond markets next week with the first auctions since the European Central Bank began to buy the two countries' bonds and this may support Bunds.

Italy will sell new 10-year bonds with a 5.0 percent coupon as well as 3-year bonds and floating-rate notes on Tuesday , while Spain sells five-year bonds on Thursday.

Italian 10-year yields have crept back above 5 percent despite the ECB stepping up its purchases of the paper.

"They've ramped up the buying just to keep BTPs at 5 percent so they've really got a lot of work to do to get this auction to go well," one trader said.

"But it's very binary. If it goes well, people will say it's down to the ECB and if it goes badly then you will see a negative reaction. The risks are all to the downside."

Greek two-year bond yields were over 200 basis points higher and above 46 percent after rising more than 400 basis points on Wednesday as an escalating row over demands by Finland for collateral on Greek loans was seen complicating implementation of a second rescue package.

The 10-year spread over Bunds also hit a new high of 1640 basis points.

"Greece is back at the forefront on the collateral worries and consequently investors are fretting the debt exchange might not go successfully leading to an unravelling of the second bailout package," said RIA's Stamenkovic.

Greece agreed last week to provide cash collateral for triple-A rated Finland's loans in a bilateral deal that sparked requests for similar treatment from Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia. This prompted rating agency Moody's to warn that Greece's bailout payments could be delayed. .

In contrast, Irish 10-year yields edged lower to 9.27 percent, their lowest levels since April and down from over 14 percent in July.

"Ireland couldn't afford to issue at these levels but clearly Dublin has been given credit for what it has done and it has definitely decoupled itself from Greece and Portugal," said a Dublin based trader.

