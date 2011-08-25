LONDON Aug 25 German Bund futures turned positive on Thursday, erasing earlier losses of more than half a point as equivalent U.S. debt rallied and stock markets fell in volatile trading.

Equities were hit by below-forecast U.S. jobs data and quickly reversed a short rally seen after Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said it would invest $5 billion in Bank of America .

"Berkshire Hathaway gave stocks a bit of a bid but it's proved to be short-lived, now Treasuries are up and the DAX is getting hit but there's a lot of jostling ahead of tomorrow," a trader said.

Safe-haven government debt was supported by higher-than-expected new claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, which fuelled continued worries about high unemployment.

"Any sell-off is being bought into but there's a level around 135.00 that Bunds are struggling to get over."

The September futures contract rose to a session high of 134.85, up 31 ticks on the day having earlier hit a session low of 133.88. (Reporting by William James and Kirsten Donovan)