* Greek two-year yield sets new record high above 46 percent

* Collateral issue threatens to undermine bailout plans

* Core markets end higher after sharp equities selloff

By William James

LONDON, Aug 25 Greek bond yields continued to set new highs on Thursday as wrangling over demands for capital to back other euro zone states' bailout contributions fuelled worries over the implementation of the rescue plan.

In core euro zone bond markets, volatility dominated with Bund futures ending the session slightly up, having been driven by a swing in equity market sentiment throughout the afternoon.

The volatility is likely to continue in Friday's session as markets wait for a key speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Greek two year yields continued to rise, topping 46 percent to set a new record high, although traders said flows were extremely thin and markets remain largely illiquid and inactive.

The impetus for dealers to mark Greek yields higher came from wrangling over a deal to back Finnish contributions to Greece's bailout with collateral, which some say threatens to undermine the whole rescue package.

"Greece is back at the forefront on the collateral worries and consequently investors are fretting the debt exchange might not go successfully leading to an unravelling of the second bailout package," said RIA Capital strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

Greece agreed last week to provide cash collateral for triple-A rated Finland's loans in a bilateral deal that sparked requests for similar treatment from Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia.

There were also signs that plans to make private investors bear some of the cost of the bailout via a bond swap were not progressing as smoothly as hoped, which threatened to heap further pressure on the country's debt.

"It's currently something just outside the market's field of vision which could come in and kick up a real rumpus," said Monument Securities' strategist Marc Ostwald.

The risk premium on Greek government bonds relative to benchmark German debt hit a euro-era high of 1,650 basis points, having erased all signs of relief seen after the bailout deal was announced in July.

CORE VOLATILITY

Bund futures FGBLc1 settled 30 ticks higher at 134.84, at the top of a wide trading range that explored negative territory for much of the session.

The turnaround came after U.S. Treasuries rallied on jobs data highlighting greater than expected weakness in the U.S. labour market, which prompted a reversal in equity markets. Rumours of a short-selling ban in Germany exacerbated the move down on the German DAX stock index.

Bund futures FGBLc1 rose to a session high 134.98 but failed to break through the 135 barrier, which traders said could offer resistance in the coming session.

When trading resumes on Friday, investors are likely to stay cautious until Bernanke makes the speech that has kept markets on edge this week, wondering how firmly Fed might signal renewed stimulus for the U.S.economy

Any move in U.S. Treasuries was likely to spill over into German Bunds but investors in core euro zone debt were not taking major positions on the outcome, traders said.

"What we see in core Europe is more a matter of the European sovereign debt crisis ... anything from European politicians on progress over Greece could cause more fluctuations in the market," said Nordea's chief analyst Niels From.

With Italy and Spain returning to bond markets next week in the first auctions since the European Central Bank began to buy the two countries' bonds, yields on both the countries' debt hovered above 5 percent. Traders said support from ECB buying had been aggressive throughout the session.

Italy will sell new 10-year bonds with a 5.0 percent coupon as well as 3-year bonds and floating-rate notes on Tuesday , while Spain sells five-year bonds on Thursday. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)