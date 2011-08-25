* Greek two-year yield sets new record high above 46 percent
* Collateral issue threatens to undermine bailout plans
* Core markets end higher after sharp equities selloff
By William James
LONDON, Aug 25 Greek bond yields continued to
set new highs on Thursday as wrangling over demands for capital
to back other euro zone states' bailout contributions fuelled
worries over the implementation of the rescue plan.
In core euro zone bond markets, volatility dominated with
Bund futures ending the session slightly up, having been driven
by a swing in equity market sentiment throughout the afternoon.
The volatility is likely to continue in Friday's session as
markets wait for a key speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke.
Greek two year yields continued to rise,
topping 46 percent to set a new record high, although traders
said flows were extremely thin and markets remain largely
illiquid and inactive.
The impetus for dealers to mark Greek yields higher came
from wrangling over a deal to back Finnish contributions to
Greece's bailout with collateral, which some say threatens to
undermine the whole rescue package.
"Greece is back at the forefront on the collateral worries
and consequently investors are fretting the debt exchange might
not go successfully leading to an unravelling of the second
bailout package," said RIA Capital strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
Greece agreed last week to provide cash collateral for
triple-A rated Finland's loans in a bilateral deal that sparked
requests for similar treatment from Austria, the Netherlands and
Slovakia.
There were also signs that plans to make private investors
bear some of the cost of the bailout via a bond swap were not
progressing as smoothly as hoped, which threatened to heap
further pressure on the country's debt.
"It's currently something just outside the market's field of
vision which could come in and kick up a real rumpus," said
Monument Securities' strategist Marc Ostwald.
The risk premium on Greek government bonds
relative to benchmark German debt hit a euro-era
high of 1,650 basis points, having erased all signs of relief
seen after the bailout deal was announced in July.
CORE VOLATILITY
Bund futures FGBLc1 settled 30 ticks higher at 134.84, at
the top of a wide trading range that explored negative territory
for much of the session.
The turnaround came after U.S. Treasuries rallied on jobs
data highlighting greater than expected weakness in the U.S.
labour market, which prompted a reversal in equity markets.
Rumours of a short-selling ban in Germany exacerbated the move
down on the German DAX stock index.
Bund futures FGBLc1 rose to a session high 134.98 but
failed to break through the 135 barrier, which traders said
could offer resistance in the coming session.
When trading resumes on Friday, investors are likely to stay
cautious until Bernanke makes the speech that has kept markets
on edge this week, wondering how firmly Fed might signal renewed
stimulus for the U.S.economy
Any move in U.S. Treasuries was likely to spill over into
German Bunds but investors in core euro zone debt were not
taking major positions on the outcome, traders said.
"What we see in core Europe is more a matter of the European
sovereign debt crisis ... anything from European politicians on
progress over Greece could cause more fluctuations in the
market," said Nordea's chief analyst Niels From.
With Italy and Spain returning to bond markets next week in
the first auctions since the European Central Bank began to buy
the two countries' bonds, yields on both the countries' debt
hovered above 5 percent. Traders said support from ECB buying
had been aggressive throughout the session.
Italy will sell new 10-year bonds with a 5.0 percent coupon
as well as 3-year bonds and floating-rate notes on Tuesday
, while Spain sells five-year bonds on Thursday.
