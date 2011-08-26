LONDON Aug 26 Bund futures edged lower on Friday with investors across asset classes looking ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for any signs of new plans to stimulate the U.S. economy.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were 13 ticks lower at 134.71, taking their cue from small overnight gains in equities which also saw U.S. Treasuries TYv1 lower on the day.

After a volatile week, the short-term outlook for Bunds was tied to stock market performance where expectations of a new round of monetary easing in the U.S. have ebbed.

"Markets were choppy yesterday and we would not rule out further strange moves today given the likely thin liquidity, with the vast majority of participants reluctant to take market risks ahead of this afternoon's speech," said Credit Agricole strategists in a note.

Many now expect Bernanke will use his speech at a central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to discuss the central bank's options for further stimulus, but indicate these will require a further economic deterioration.

The Bund future remained in a short-term trend lower while below the previous session's high of 135.01, according to technical analysis by Futurestechs, with first resistance coming at 134.48 -- the recent downtrend line.

The euro zone debt crisis remained a key factor offering support to Bunds, with the latest row over Finland's demand for collateral to back its contribution to Greece's second bailout keeping investors on edge and Greek debt under pressure.

Italy will later issue short-term debt worth up to 10.5 billion euros -- a curtain-raiser for next week's bond sales which will provide a more rigorous test of recent steps to stem the spread of the crisis to the euro zone's larger economies. (Reporting by William James; editing by Patrick Graham)