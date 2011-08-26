* Bunds steady, positions light ahead of Bernanke speech

* QE3 expectations pared but disappointment could lift Bunds

* Greek bailout hitches provide supportive backdrop for core

LONDON, Aug 26 German government bonds held steady on Friday with investors across asset classes looking ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for any signs of new plans to stimulate the U.S. economy.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were broadly flat on the day at 134.81, holding on to gains made on Thursday and at historically elevated levels, albeit down from record highs hit last week.

Traders said that ahead of the Jackson Hole central bank conference positioning was light in core euro zone debt, with the region's debt crisis -- now centred on problems with the Greek bailout deal -- still offering a supportive backdrop.

"We expect any pullbacks this morning to be shallow... we don't expect much in the way of new announcements later on, but the risk is still there," a trader said.

Many expect Bernanke will use his speech to discuss the central bank's options for further stimulus, but to indicate these will require a further economic deterioration. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Jackson Hole in graphics r.reuters.com/kek33s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"I still think hopes are a little bit on the high side regarding some new twist or piece of information... that is not our scenario so we still see upside chances for the safe havens such as Bunds," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.

The Bund future remained in a short-term downward trend as long as it held below the previous session's high of 135.01, according to technical analysis by Futurestechs, with first resistance coming at 134.48 -- the recent downtrend line.

Ten-year German yields last stood flat on the day at 2.15 percent while Schatz yields dipped 1 basis point to 0.64 percent.

GREEK PROBLEMS DRAG ON

The debt crisis remained a key factor underpinning Bunds, with the latest row over Finland's demand for collateral to back its contribution to Greece's second bailout keeping investors on edge and Greek debt under pressure.

Greece also formally announced its plans for a bond swap that will inflict some of the cost of its second bailout on private investors.

The plans surprised some by stating that without 90 percent participation from bondholders the swap -- the result of tough negotiations last month -- would not go ahead.

"By pinning it down so high, without any leeway in terms of a target range ... it seems to me that they really like to put some pressure on the system here," Schnautz said.

Italy will later issue short-term debt worth up to 10.5 billion euros -- a curtain-raiser for next week's bond sales which will provide a more rigorous test of recent steps to stem the spread of the crisis to the euro zone's larger economies. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)