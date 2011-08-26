* Bunds steady, positions light ahead of Bernanke speech

* QE3 expectations pared but disappointment could lift Bunds

* Greek bailout hitches provide supportive backdrop for core

LONDON, Aug 26 German government bonds held steady on Friday with investors across markets looking ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for any signs of new plans to stimulate the U.S. economy.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were broadly flat on the day at 134.80, holding on to gains made on Thursday and at historically elevated levels, albeit down from record highs hit last week.

Traders said that ahead of the Jackson Hole central bank conference positioning was light in core euro zone debt, with the region's debt crisis -- now centred on problems with the Greek bailout deal -- still offering a supportive backdrop.

"The positioning out there is pretty light. For choice, the market feels like it might tick up a bit just with people not wanting to be short," a trader said.

Many expect Bernanke will use his speech to discuss the central bank's options for further stimulus, but to indicate these will require a further economic deterioration. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"I still think hopes are a little bit on the high side regarding some new twist or piece of information... that is not our scenario so we still see upside chances for the safe havens such as Bunds," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.

The Bund future remained in a short-term downward trend as long as it held below the previous session's high of 135.01, according to technical analysis by Futurestechs, with first resistance coming at 134.48 -- the recent downtrend line.

Ten-year German yields rose 1 basis point to 2.16 percent while Schatz yields dipped 1.2 basis points to 0.64 percent.

GREEK PROBLEMS DRAG ON

The debt crisis remained a key factor underpinning Bunds, with the latest row over Finland's demand for collateral to back its contribution to Greece's second bailout keeping investors on edge and Greek debt under pressure.

Greece also formally announced its plans for a bond swap that will inflict some of the cost of its second bailout on private investors.

The plans surprised some by stating that without 90 percent participation from bondholders the swap -- the result of tough negotiations last month -- would not go ahead.

"By pinning it down so high, without any leeway in terms of a target range ... it seems to me that they really like to put some pressure on the system here," Schnautz said.

Yields rose across the Greek curve on Friday with two-year yields continuing to set new record highs above 46.8 percent. The 10-year yield spread -- a measure of the risk premium over German debt -- was 1,633 basis points, within sight of record highs set in the previous session.

GOOD SIGNS FOR ITALY AUCTIONS

One sign that policymakers' response to the crisis was having a positive effect came in the shape of a strong Italian short-term debt auction.

The European Central Bank stepped in earlier this month to support Italian and Spanish markets by buying bonds on the secondary market to ease concerns that the countries could be sucked into the debt crisis.

However, the real test of whether this intervention has worked could come at next week's bond sales, when Italy will launch a new 10-year bond and Spain debuts a five-year issue.

Unicredit strategist Chiara Cremonesi said she expected the auctions next week to find healthy demand, finding additional support from the large amount of cash repaid to investors next week from maturing Italian debt. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)