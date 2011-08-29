LONDON Aug 29 Bund futures opened lower on Monday as riskier assets rallied on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve would consider a fresh batch of economic stimulus at next month's policy meeting.

The Bund futures contract FGBLc1 was last 38 ticks lower at 134.83, with a public holiday in the UK expected to limit trading volumes.

At a key speech on Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of announcing how the Fed might act to stimulate the U.S. economy. But Bernanke left the door open for further monetary easing by extending the bank's September policy meeting to two days.

This boosted hopes of further stimulus among some investors, pushing equities higher and easing demand for less-risky government bonds. European stocks were expected to rise, following on from gains made in Asia.

Markets were also now looking to economic data for any signs of increasing weakness that would support the case for a fresh round of stimulus.

The euro zone's own problems, however, were expected to keep demand for German Bunds relatively steady as markets looked to this week's bond auctions by Italy and Spain.

The sales will offer up key signals on whether demand from end investors has been revived by the European Central Bank's decision to buy the countries' bonds in a bid to stem market pressure.

"In order to attract sustained interest from dealers and investors in Italian and Spanish bonds with yields some 100bp below the peaks, the ECB will probably have to establish a credible cap on yields or spreads at around current levels," said Commerzbank strategists in a note.

The cost of the central bank's purchases last week is due to be announced later in the session. (Reporting by William James; editing by Patrick Graham)