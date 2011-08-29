* Bernanke speech provides support for those expecting QE3

* Bunds slip as stocks rally, market sensitive to economic data

* Spanish and Italian debt steady ahead of crunch auction test

By William James

LONDON, Aug 29 Bund futures fell on Monday as riskier assets rallied on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve would consider a fresh batch of economic stimulus at next month's policy meeting.

At a key speech on Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of announcing how the Fed might act to stimulate the U.S. economy. But Bernanke left the door open for further monetary easing by extending the bank's September policy meeting to two days.

This boosted hopes of further stimulus among some investors, pushing equities higher and easing demand for less-risky government bonds.

The Bund futures contract FGBLc1 was last 38 ticks lower at 134.83, with a public holiday in the UK expected to limit trading volumes. European stocks were around 0.7 percent higher on the day.

"Now the market is waiting for the minutes of the August FOMC meeting and also upcoming indicators which could lead the Federal reserve to take further decisions at the next FOMC," said BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq in Paris.

Markets were now likely to be highly sensitive to signs of increasing economic weakness that would support the case for a fresh round of stimulus. Top-tier data releases on manufacturing activity and employment are due later in the week.

"Clearly hard data are now very important for the market... There is probably some room for the market to be shaken further -- a lot of vulnerability and volatility ahead of the figures," Jacq said.

HIGH SUPPLY HURDLES

The euro zone's own problems, however, were expected to keep demand for German Bunds underpinned as investors looked to this week's bond auctions by Italy and Spain.

The sales will offer up key signals on whether demand from end investors has been revived by the European Central Bank's decision to buy the countries' bonds in a bid to stem market pressure.

"In order to attract sustained interest from dealers and investors in Italian and Spanish bonds with yields some 100bp below the peaks, the ECB will probably have to establish a credible cap on yields or spreads at around current levels," said Commerzbank strategists in a note.

Yields on Spanish and Italian 10-year bonds edged higher to 5.04 and 5.09 percent respectively -- approaching the top end of the range seen since the ECB began intervening in markets.

The cost of the central bank's purchases last week is due to be announced later in the session. (Editing by Anna Willard)