LONDON Aug 29 German Bund futures lost one full point in price on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasuries lower as a surprising rise in consumer spending in July reduced fears about a recession and bets for further monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 91 ticks down at 134.30, having fallen earlier as low as 134.21.

The U.S. Commerce Department said personal spending increased 0.8 percent, the biggest monthly rise in five months, after slipping 0.1 percent in June. For more see . (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)