* Bernanke speech provides support for those expecting QE3
* Bunds slip as stocks rally, market sensitive to economic
data
* Spanish and Italian debt steady ahead of crunch auction
test
* ECB reduces bond purchases more than expected
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 29 Bund futures fell on Monday,
tracking U.S. Treasuries as some investors switched into stocks
and a strong rise in consumer spending data cooled fears of a
U.S. recession.
The pick up in risk appetite started after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in a key speech on Friday left the
door open for more measures to boost the economy and reduce
unemployment.
The Bund futures contract FGBLc1 was last 94 ticks lower
at 134.27, with a public holiday in the UK limiting trading
volumes. European stocks were around 1.55 percent
higher on the day.
The improved sentiment along with three weeks of fresh bond
purchases by the European Central Bank should help Italy sell up
to 8 billion euros worth of three-, seven- and 10-year bonds on
Tuesday.
While the sales may look good on paper, markets will closely
scrutinise how much it cost the ECB to support them.
Data showed the ECB reduced its bond purchases last week to
6.651 billion euros from 14.3 billion euros in the prior week
and compared to a 10 billion euros consensus in a Reuters poll.
"One can look at it in two different ways: that it didn't
take too much to stabilise the market, which should be positive
... or could ask 'is the ECB's commitment declining?'," said
Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea Bank.
"It appears to be more the first argument due to somewhat
more stability in the market over the past week."
From said the Italian auction on Tuesday, followed by a
Spanish debt sale on Thursday and French tender on Friday will
be key setters of market sentiment in the near term.
"They could go O.K., there might be investors thinking that
if volatility should increase again we have the ECB as a
potential buyer. But it is a very divided market and many will
be cautious."
Analysts say the ECB could step up its game and buy Italian
and Spanish bonds more aggressively if the auction results
disappoint.
Yields on Spanish and Italian 10-year bonds
edged higher to 5.02 and 5.10 percent respectively
-- approaching the top end of the range seen since the ECB began
intervening in markets.
"In order to attract sustained interest from dealers and
investors in Italian and Spanish bonds with yields some 100 bps
below the peaks, the ECB will probably have to establish a
credible cap on yields or spreads at around current levels,"
said Commerzbank strategists in a note.
DATA SENSITIVE
Markets are likely to be highly sensitive to signs of
increasing economic weakness in the United States that would
support the case for a fresh round of stimulus. Top-tier data
releases on manufacturing activity and employment are due later
in the week.
"Now the market is waiting for the minutes of the August
FOMC meeting and also upcoming indicators which could lead the
Federal reserve to take further decisions at the next FOMC,"
said BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq in Paris.
"Clearly hard data are now very important for the market...
There is probably some room for the market to be shaken further
-- a lot of vulnerability and volatility ahead of the figures,"
Jacq said.
(Additional reporting by William James)