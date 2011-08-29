* Bernanke speech provides support for those expecting QE3

* Bunds slip as stocks rally, market sensitive to economic data

* Spanish and Italian debt steady ahead of crunch auction test

* ECB reduces bond purchases more than expected

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 29 Bund futures fell on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasuries as some investors switched into stocks and a strong rise in consumer spending data cooled fears of a U.S. recession.

The pick up in risk appetite started after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in a key speech on Friday left the door open for more measures to boost the economy and reduce unemployment.

The Bund futures contract FGBLc1 was last 94 ticks lower at 134.27, with a public holiday in the UK limiting trading volumes. European stocks were around 1.55 percent higher on the day.

The improved sentiment along with three weeks of fresh bond purchases by the European Central Bank should help Italy sell up to 8 billion euros worth of three-, seven- and 10-year bonds on Tuesday.

While the sales may look good on paper, markets will closely scrutinise how much it cost the ECB to support them.

Data showed the ECB reduced its bond purchases last week to 6.651 billion euros from 14.3 billion euros in the prior week and compared to a 10 billion euros consensus in a Reuters poll.

"One can look at it in two different ways: that it didn't take too much to stabilise the market, which should be positive ... or could ask 'is the ECB's commitment declining?'," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea Bank.

"It appears to be more the first argument due to somewhat more stability in the market over the past week."

From said the Italian auction on Tuesday, followed by a Spanish debt sale on Thursday and French tender on Friday will be key setters of market sentiment in the near term.

"They could go O.K., there might be investors thinking that if volatility should increase again we have the ECB as a potential buyer. But it is a very divided market and many will be cautious."

Analysts say the ECB could step up its game and buy Italian and Spanish bonds more aggressively if the auction results disappoint.

Yields on Spanish and Italian 10-year bonds edged higher to 5.02 and 5.10 percent respectively -- approaching the top end of the range seen since the ECB began intervening in markets.

"In order to attract sustained interest from dealers and investors in Italian and Spanish bonds with yields some 100 bps below the peaks, the ECB will probably have to establish a credible cap on yields or spreads at around current levels," said Commerzbank strategists in a note.

DATA SENSITIVE

Markets are likely to be highly sensitive to signs of increasing economic weakness in the United States that would support the case for a fresh round of stimulus. Top-tier data releases on manufacturing activity and employment are due later in the week.

"Now the market is waiting for the minutes of the August FOMC meeting and also upcoming indicators which could lead the Federal reserve to take further decisions at the next FOMC," said BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq in Paris.

"Clearly hard data are now very important for the market... There is probably some room for the market to be shaken further -- a lot of vulnerability and volatility ahead of the figures," Jacq said.

(Additional reporting by William James)