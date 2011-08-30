LONDON Aug 30 German government bonds opened higher on Tuesday ahead of a key test of sentiment for the euro zone's peripheral issuers with Italy set to sell up to 8 billion euros of debt in its first auction since the ECB started buying the country's bonds.

The sale is expected to look decent on paper but key will be next Monday's bond buying figures from the European Central Bank which will show whether it had to increase secondary market purchases of the debt to support the auction.

Traders said late last week that the central bank had been more active in the run up to the auction after ECB data showed in the seven days up to last Wednesday bond purchases had more than halved to 6.65 billion euros.

"We find it difficult to make a case for sustainable buying interest at the current artificially low peripheral yields, but expect the ECB to be determined to defend yield levels today and in the coming days, also to ensure the success of Spain's new 5-year benchmark on Thursday," said Commerzbank strategist Marcel Bross.

The bank said it thought peripheral yields could rise again and suggested using any near-term "ECB-induced" strength in Italian and Spanish bonds to underweight duration in peripheral bonds.

September Bund futures were 25 ticks higher at 134.64. Two-year bond yields were 3 basis points lower at 0.719 percent, with 10-year yields down 2.5 basis points at 2.174 percent.

A pick-up in risk appetite capped gains in Bunds however with European shares set to rise, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia after U.S. consumer spending data eased fears of a recession. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Patrick Graham)