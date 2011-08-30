* Markets brace for 8 bln euro Italian bond sales

* Auction set to go well, propped up by ECB

* Bunds pare early gains as equities rally

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 30 Bond markets braced for a key test of sentiment for the euro zone's peripheral issuers on Tuesday with Italy set to sell up to 8 billion euros of debt in its first auction since the European Central Bank started buying its bonds.

Caution ahead of the sale, which is expected to look decent on paper , saw benchmark Italian 10-year yields creep up to 5.11 percent, while German Bund futures rose as much as 40 ticks in early trade before being beaten back as equities opened higher.

"There's a good chance we'll see some relief after the auction, but that will also be tied in with the general risk backdrop as everyone knows the ECB will probably be buying bonds in the secondary market after the sale," said Eric Wand, rate strategist at Lloyds Bank.

Analysts said yields on Italy's new 10-year bond to be launched on Thursday were around 16 basis points over the current benchmark in the grey market.

"It's a very nice pick-up - on the credit curve the new benchmark looks attractive so I think this will be a good test of whether any end-investors can be enticed into the market, rather than the auction being taken down predominantly by the market," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

More than 20 billion euros of Italian coupon and redemption payments should also help the sale.

However, markets will not know the extent of investor demand for sure. Next Monday's bond buying data from the ECB will be key to showing whether it had to increase secondary market purchases of Italian debt to support the auction.

Traders said late last week that the central bank had been more active in the run up to the auction after ECB data showed in the seven days up to last Wednesday bond purchases had more than halved to 6.65 billion euros.

"We find it difficult to make a case for sustainable buying interest at the current artificially low peripheral yields, but expect the ECB to be determined to defend yield levels today and in the coming days, also to ensure the success of Spain's new five-year benchmark on Thursday," Commerzbank strategist Marcel Bross said in a note.

The bank said peripheral yields could rise again and suggested using any near-term "ECB-induced" strength in Italian and Spanish bonds to underweight duration in peripheral bonds.

Spain, whose bonds are also being supported by ECB buying, will issue a new five-year benchmark bond worth up to 4 billion euros on Thursday .

September Bund futures were 10 ticks higher at 134.49, having touched a session high of 134.80, with 10-year German yields down a basis point at 2.186 percent.

A pick-up in risk appetite capped the gains in Bunds as European shares rose more than 1.5 percent at the open, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia after U.S. consumer spending data eased fears of a recession.

That could point to further pressure on Bunds later if there is relief after the Italian bond sale.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said that although Bunds have retreated more than 2 full points from highs hit in mid-August the market remained bullish while it traded above last week's 133.88 low, although there was the risk of further consolidation.

Two-year German yields outperformed and were 3 basis points lower at 0.719 percent as the market further priced out expectations of ECB interest rate rises after ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet suggested on Monday the bank could tone down its view on inflation pressures. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Patrick Graham)