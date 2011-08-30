LONDON Aug 30 German Bunds reversed early gains on Tuesday as European equity markets opened higher, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia overnight.

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose over 1.5 percent in early trade after data on Monday eased concerns the U.S. economy is heading for a recession and on investor hopes the Federal Reserve may announce some measures to help revive the economy.

German Bund futures briefly dipped into negative territory and were last 9 ticks higher at 134.48. The contract hit a session high of 134.80 after rallying at the open on nerves ahead of an Italian bond sale. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)