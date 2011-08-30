LONDON Aug 30 German government bonds rallied
on Tuesday and the premium investors demand to hold Italian
bonds rather than Bunds widened after results of an Italian debt
auction disappointed despite market support from the European
Central Bank.
Analysts said bid/cover ratios at the sale were not great
although outright funding levels were sustainable
for the country.
"The bid/cover looks a bit weak compared with this year's
averages. It will give a reason to those investors who want to
sell, but overall we take it as a decent auction," said WestLB
rate strategist Michael Leister.
The 10-year Italian/German government bond yield spread rose
to 302 basis points, up over 10 basis points on the day.
Bund futures FGBLc1 hit a session high of 135.12, up 73
ticks on the day.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)