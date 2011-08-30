LONDON Aug 30 German government bonds rallied on Tuesday and the premium investors demand to hold Italian bonds rather than Bunds widened after results of an Italian debt auction disappointed despite market support from the European Central Bank.

Analysts said bid/cover ratios at the sale were not great although outright funding levels were sustainable for the country.

"The bid/cover looks a bit weak compared with this year's averages. It will give a reason to those investors who want to sell, but overall we take it as a decent auction," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

The 10-year Italian/German government bond yield spread rose to 302 basis points, up over 10 basis points on the day.

Bund futures FGBLc1 hit a session high of 135.12, up 73 ticks on the day. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)