* Italian bond sale weaker than expected despite ECB support

* Bunds rally, Italian yields rise

* Focus turns to Spanish sale on Thursday

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 30 Italy sold almost 8 billion euros of bonds on Tuesday but demand was less than many had expected despite recent support from ECB bond purchases, raising questions over longer-term funding and driving safe-haven German debt higher.

The yield on a new 10-year Italian bond was around 15 basis points above the current benchmark but even so, the bid/cover ratio -- reflecting demand -- slipped by comparison with the previous sale.

"The bid/cover looks a bit weak compared with this year's averages. It will give a reason to those investors who want to sell, but overall we take it as a decent auction," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

Traders said the European Central Bank quickly stepped into the secondary market after the auction as the 10-year Italian/German yield spread topped 300 basis points to hit its highest since the bank began buying Italy's bonds three weeks ago.

"Even with the short base that the ECB will have built up due to its intervention, the degree of demand has not been convincing and hence as soon as that intervention is removed, you'd expect Italian yields to move materially higher," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.

That means the ECB is likely to have to continue buying bonds in the secondary market until the euro zone's rescue fund, the EFSF takes over later this year, McGuire said. Many in markets believe the size of the fund will need to be increased if it is to support Italy and Spain.

Markets will not know the extent of investor demand for Italy's bonds for sure but next Monday's bond buying data from the ECB will show whether it had to increase secondary market purchases of Italian debt to support the auction.

Traders said late last week that the central bank had been more active in the run up to the auction after ECB data showed bond purchases had more than halved to 6.65 billion euros in the seven days up to last Wednesday.

"We find it difficult to make a case for sustainable buying interest at the current artificially low peripheral yields, but expect the ECB to be determined to defend yield levels today and in the coming days, also to ensure the success of Spain's new five-year benchmark on Thursday," Commerzbank strategist Marcel Bross said in a note.

The bank said peripheral yields could rise again and suggested using any near-term "ECB-induced" strength in Italian and Spanish bonds to underweight duration in peripheral bonds.

Spain, whose bonds the ECB is also buying, will issue up to 4 billion euros of a new five-year benchmark bond on Thursday .

September Bund futures were 62 ticks higher at 135.01, having touched a session high of 135.12, with 10-year German yields down almost 6 basis points at 2.141 percent.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said that although Bunds have retreated more than 2 full points from highs hit in mid-August the market remained bullish while it traded above last week's 133.88 low, although there was a risk of further consolidation.

Two-year German yields were 8 basis points lower at 0.67 percent as the market further priced out expectations of ECB interest rate rises after ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet suggested on Monday the bank could tone down its view on inflation pressures. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Patrick Graham)