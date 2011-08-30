* Italian bond sale weaker than expected despite ECB support
* Bunds rally, Italian yields rise
* Focus turns to Spanish sale on Thursday
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 30 Italy sold almost 8 billion euros
of bonds on Tuesday but demand was less than many had expected
despite recent support from ECB bond purchases, raising
questions over longer-term funding and driving safe-haven German
debt higher.
The yield on a new 10-year Italian bond was around 15 basis
points above the current benchmark but even so, the bid/cover
ratio -- reflecting demand -- slipped by comparison with the
previous sale.
"The bid/cover looks a bit weak compared with this year's
averages. It will give a reason to those investors who want to
sell, but overall we take it as a decent auction," said WestLB
rate strategist Michael Leister.
Traders said the European Central Bank quickly stepped into
the secondary market after the auction as the 10-year
Italian/German yield spread topped 300 basis points to hit its
highest since the bank began buying Italy's bonds three weeks
ago.
"Even with the short base that the ECB will have built up
due to its intervention, the degree of demand has not been
convincing and hence as soon as that intervention is removed,
you'd expect Italian yields to move materially higher," said
Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.
That means the ECB is likely to have to continue buying
bonds in the secondary market until the euro zone's rescue fund,
the EFSF takes over later this year, McGuire said. Many in
markets believe the size of the fund will need to be increased
if it is to support Italy and Spain.
Markets will not know the extent of investor demand for
Italy's bonds for sure but next Monday's bond buying data from
the ECB will show whether it had to increase secondary market
purchases of Italian debt to support the auction.
Traders said late last week that the central bank had been
more active in the run up to the auction after ECB data showed
bond purchases had more than halved to 6.65 billion euros in the
seven days up to last Wednesday.
"We find it difficult to make a case for sustainable buying
interest at the current artificially low peripheral yields, but
expect the ECB to be determined to defend yield levels today and
in the coming days, also to ensure the success of Spain's new
five-year benchmark on Thursday," Commerzbank strategist Marcel
Bross said in a note.
The bank said peripheral yields could rise again and
suggested using any near-term "ECB-induced" strength in Italian
and Spanish bonds to underweight duration in peripheral bonds.
Spain, whose bonds the ECB is also buying, will issue up to
4 billion euros of a new five-year benchmark bond on Thursday
.
September Bund futures were 62 ticks higher at
135.01, having touched a session high of 135.12, with 10-year
German yields down almost 6 basis points at 2.141
percent.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said that although
Bunds have retreated more than 2 full points from highs hit in
mid-August the market remained bullish while it traded above
last week's 133.88 low, although there was a risk of further
consolidation.
Two-year German yields were 8 basis points
lower at 0.67 percent as the market further priced out
expectations of ECB interest rate rises after ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet suggested on Monday the bank could tone down
its view on inflation pressures.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Patrick Graham)