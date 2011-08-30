* Italian bond sale weaker than expected despite ECB support

By William James and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 30 Signs of weak demand at Italy's bond auction spooked investors on Tuesday with traders saying the ECB was buying debt aggressively after the sale to keep a lid on rising Italian yields

Despite offering a yield higher than the current benchmark, the launch of a new 10-year bond failed to attract strong bids with the bid/cover ratio -- reflecting demand -- below the average seen this year.

Traders said the European Central Bank quickly stepped into the secondary market as the 10-year Italian/German yield spread hit its highest since the bank began buying Italy's bonds on Aug. 8.

The ECB earlier this month agreed to buy Spanish and Italian bonds -- the so-called "tier 2" sovereigns -- in a bid to prevent market pressure pushing yields to unsustainable levels in the same fashion as Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

"There's no real demand for tier-2 paper and so even though it was possible to place bonds here, you see the size of the issue was at historical lows for a 10-year benchmark launch," said Norbert Aul, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 rallied after the auction as investors sought out less risky assets. Yields on Italian 10-year debt were up 3.5 basis points at 5.13 percent, off a session high of around 5.16 percent.

Focus will now turn to Spain ahead of a 4 billion euro sale of new five-year bonds on Thursday. .

On Monday, ECB data showed bond purchases had more than halved to 6.65 billion euros in the seven days up to last Wednesday. Purchases have been steadily falling after an initial burst of more than 22 billion euros.

The ECB is likely to have to continue buying bonds in the secondary market until the euro zone's rescue fund, the EFSF, takes over later this year, said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.

"Even with the short base that the ECB will have built up due to its intervention, the degree of demand has not been convincing and hence as soon as that intervention is removed, you'd expect Italian yields to move materially higher," McGuire said.

Many in markets believe the size of the rescue fund will need to be increased if it is to support Italy and Spain.

DATA FOCUS ON U.S.

The latest bout of market jitters over the euro zone crisis has been exacerbated by an increasingly gloomy outlook global economic outlook threatening to undermine tough austerity measures many states have enacted to tackle fiscal imbalances .

Bund futures FGBLc1 extended gains to hit a session high 135.61, up over a full point on the day, after the release of data showing U.S. consumer confidence sank to a two year low.

"Any sign of deterioration in global growth and perception of the economy and you see the Bund jump. Without growth, no matter what kind of austerity measures and rescue packages you agree, the entire concept doesn't work," RBC's Aul said.

That leaves many investors focused on Friday's non-farm payrolls report which will provide one of the most closely followed measures of U.S. economic health.

Ahead of that release, early indications from the ADP employment report on Wednesday would be closely followed, along with Thursday's ISM manufacturing activity index. (editing by Ron Askew)