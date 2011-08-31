LONDON Aug 31 German government bonds edged
lower on Wednesday after rallying sharply the previous day but
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and economic outlook
supported the market with benchmark yields having fallen around
40 basis points during August.
Lukewarm demand at Italian bond auction on Wednesday
threatened to push the euro zone's third largest economy back to
the centre of the region's debt crisis and focus
is now on Spain's sale of up to 4 billion euros of 5-year bonds
on Thursday.
"Italy was disappointing yesterday and there's a risk of the
same for Spain, although the market is factoring that in
already," said a trader.
September Bund futures were 10 ticks lower at
135.18.
Despite having retreated from record highs above 136.00, the
contract is up over five points since the start of August,
relecting the still fragile sentiment over the euro zone debt
crisis and fears of slowing growth in the region
and globally.
"People have been taking risk off and are on the sidelines
evaluating the markets," said a trader.
"But Bunds are still well supported and we should continue
to see buying on dips."
Benchmark 10-year yields were half a basis
point higher at 2.127 percent.
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's August meeting
published late on Tuesday also boosted expectations for more
stimulus and Treasuries jumped after data showed a plunge in
consumer confidence, a further worrying sign for the economic
outlook.
A weaker-than-expected number in U.S. private sector
employment data on Thursday could see further flows into core
government bond markets.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)