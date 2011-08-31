* Bunds dip but on track for stellar August performance
* Periphery, economic woes underpin market
* U.S. inflation data key for sentiment
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 31 German government bonds slipped
on Wednesday after a sharp rally the previous day but concerns
over the euro zone debt crisis and economic outlook supported
the market, with benchmark yields having fallen around 40 basis
points in August.
Lukewarm demand at an Italian bond auction on Tuesday
threatened to push the euro zone's third largest economy back to
the centre of the crisis , while disappointing
U.S. data gave core fixed income markets an additional bid.
"This week's data is crucial, especially in the U.S.," said
Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets. If we
see more very weak data, the market will fear recession is
looming and risk markets will come under renewed pressure and
Bunds can test their recent lows in terms of yields."
Focus is also on Spain's sale of up to 4 billion euros of
five-year bonds on Thursday.
"Italy was disappointing yesterday and there's a risk of the
same for Spain, although the market is factoring that in
already," a trader said.
Italian 10-year government yields -- which had
edged below 5 percent with the European Central Bank buying in
the secondary markets -- were at 5.15 percent, their highest
since the ECB began its action more than three weeks ago.
"Even a slow, controlled rise in BTP yields, while
preferable to the situation earlier this month, is enough to
send end-buyers scurrying away form the periphery, given the
horrible time they've had over the past 18 months," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Luca Jellinek.
September Bund futures were 26 ticks lower at
135.02. Despite retreating from record highs above 136.00, the
contract is up around 5 points since the start of August,
reflecting fragile sentiment over the euro zone crisis and fears
of slowing growth in the region and globally.
Meanwhile, riskier assets have put in a dismal performance
with the FTSEurofirst index of European shares on track
for its worst month since September 2002 and European banking
stocks their biggest monthly drop since October 2008.
"People have been taking risk off and are on the sidelines
evaluating the markets," the trader said. "But Bunds are still
well supported and we should continue to see buying on dips."
German 10-year yields were up 2 basis points
at 2.14 percent but on track for their biggest monthly fall in
percentage terms since September 2010.
Investors' search for yield at the longer end of the
maturity spectrum has flattened the curve by 15 basis points in
the last two weeks.
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's August meeting
published late on Tuesday boosted expectations for more stimulus
while data showed a plunge in consumer confidence, a further
worrying sign for the economic outlook.
U.S DATA
A weaker-than-expected number in U.S. private sector
employment data on Thursday could see further flows into core
government bond markets, with U.S. Treasuries outperforming.
The 10-year spread between higher-yielding Treasuries and
German Bunds has narrowed back close to zero over the last week,
from around 12 basis points, as the U.S. paper has outperformed
on disappointing data and stimulus hopes.
Flash August euro zone inflation data is due at 0900 GMT and
seen steady from the previous month at 2.5 percent. ECB
President Jean-Claude Trichet said earlier this week the central
bank was reviewing the risks to price stability.
"Unless there were to be a sizeable turnaround ahead of next
week's Governing Council meeting then... there is likely to be a
shift in inflation language at this meeting, thus going some way
to meet recent euro policy rate expectations," Lloyds Bank
strategists said.
Markets have priced out expectations of further rate hikes,
even beginning to price in a rate cut towards year-end.
