* Bunds dip but on track for sharp August rally
* Periphery, economic troubles underpin market
* U.S. inflation data key for sentiment
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 31 German government bonds edged
lower on Wednesday after a sharp rally the previous day but
worries about the euro zone debt crisis and economic outlook
supported the market, with benchmark yields having fallen around
40 basis points in August.
Lukewarm demand at an Italian bond auction on Tuesday
threatened to push the euro zone's third largest economy back to
the centre of the crisis, while disappointing U.S. data gave
core fixed income markets an additional bid.
"This week's data is crucial, especially in the U.S.," said
Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets. If we
see more very weak data, the market will fear recession is
looming and risk markets will come under renewed pressure and
Bunds can test their recent lows in terms of yields."
Focus is also on Spain's sale of up to 4 billion euros of
five-year bonds on Thursday.
"We expect it to go better than Italy because of domestic
support but it's the price action in the aftermath you have to
watch. Will the sellers come in again after the auction?" a
trader said.
"We've seen European Central Bank purchases didn't work with
(Greece, Ireland and Portugal), so they're just buying time.
Longer-term it's not a sustainable situation."
Traders said the ECB was in the market again on Wednesday
after heavy buying in the wake of Tuesday's Italian auction.
But Italian 10-year government bond yields ,
which had edged below 5 percent, were at 5.14 percent, their
highest since the ECB began buying more than three weeks ago.
"Even a slow, controlled rise in BTP yields, while
preferable to the situation earlier this month, is enough to
send end-buyers scurrying away form the periphery, given the
horrible time they've had over the past 18 months," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Luca Jellinek.
September Bund futures were 10 ticks lower at
135.18. Despite retreating from record highs above 136.00, the
contract is up around 5 points since the start of August,
reflecting fragile sentiment over the euro zone crisis and fears
of slowing growth in the region and globally.
Riskier assets have put in a dismal performance with the
FTSEurofirst index of European shares on track for its
worst month since September 2002 and European banking stocks
their biggest monthly drop since October 2008.
"People have been taking risk off and are on the sidelines
evaluating the markets," the trader said. "But Bunds are still
well supported and we should continue to see buying on dips."
German 10-year yields were up half a basis
point at 2.13 percent but on track for their biggest monthly
fall in percentage terms since September 2010.
Investors' search for yield in longer maturities has
flattened the curve by 15 basis points in the last two weeks.
U.S DATA
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's August meeting
published on Tuesday boosted expectations for more stimulus.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector employment data on
Wednesday could see further flows into core government bond
markets, with U.S. Treasuries outperforming.
The 10-year spread between higher-yielding Treasuries and
German Bunds is already flirting with partity from around 12 bps
in mid-August, as U.S. bonds have outperformed on disappointing
data and hopes of Fed stimulus.
Flash August euro zone inflation was steady from the
previous month at 2.5 percent after ECB
President Jean-Claude Trichet said earlier this week the central
bank was reviewing the risks to price stability.
"Unless there were to be a sizeable turnaround ahead of next
week's Governing Council meeting then... there is likely to be a
shift in inflation language at this meeting, thus going some way
to meet recent euro policy rate expectations," Lloyds Bank
strategists said.
Markets have priced out expectations of further rate hikes,
even beginning to price in a rate cut towards year-end.
(Editing by Nigel Stephensom)