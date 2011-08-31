* Bunds fall on higher equities, U.S. data

* German yields may resume downside on debt crisis

* Spanish debt sale key test of peripheral appetite Thurs (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 31 German government bonds slumped on Wednesday as higher equities, hopes of easier U.S. monetary policy and some relief in data from the world's largest economy inspired investors to cash in on safe-haven assets.

The data out of the United States was mixed but markets chose to focus on the good bits, deeming that it showed the world's largest economy was softening but could dodge a recession. .

News that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved new powers for the euro zone's bailout fund on Wednesday also fueled appetite for risk on Wednesday, said John Davies at WestLB, but over the medium term he expected bond yields to fall as the euro zone debt crisis roars on.

"We will see new lows on 10-year Treasury yields, 10-year Bund yields, I don't necessarily think we've seen the lows yet," the fixed-income analyst said.

"Whether that then becomes a sustained downtrend depends very much on the level of aggressiveness of the Federal Reserve (on monetary policy)."

Ten-year German government bond yields rose 6.6 basis points to 2.19 percent.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 saw a settlement close of 134.56, down 72 ticks on the day as European stocks and Wall Street rose. .

A key test of market appetite for peripheral debt will come on Thursday, when Spain's Treasury sells a new 5-year bond. Italy's bond sale on Tuesday met relatively weak demand despite recent support from the European Central Bank.

The ECB has regularly bought Italian and Spanish bonds in the secondary market in recent weeks -- helping to keep yields on their 10-year benchmark bonds around 5 percent.

Yields on Spanish government bonds were up 1.2 basis points at 5.06 percent and those on Italian bonds were up 1.4 basis points at 5.14 percent.

"We expect it to go better than Italy because of domestic support but it's the price action in the aftermath you have to watch. Will the sellers come in again after the auction?" a trader said.

"We've seen ECB purchases didn't work with (Greece, Ireland and Portugal), so they're just buying time. Longer-term it's not a sustainable situation."

Traders said the ECB was in the market again on Wednesday after heavy buying in the wake of Tuesday's Italian auction.

U.S. WATCH

The Federal Reserve in early August discussed a range of unusual tools it could use to help the economy, according to minutes released on Tuesday. .

Analysts will thus keep a close eye on U.S. data to try and gauge whether this means the U.S. central bank could embark on a third round of quantitative easing.

"This week's data is crucial, especially in the U.S.," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "If we see more very weak data, the market will fear recession is looming and risk markets will come under renewed pressure and Bunds can test their recent lows in terms of yields."

Bond markets extended losses after some U.S. data came in above expectations and new orders for U.S. factory goods rose, but figures also showed the pace of U.S. private sector job growth slowed in August and factory activity in the Chicago area was at its weakest since November 2009.

Earlier this week, data showed U.S. consumer confidence plunged in August to its lowest since the 2007-2009 recession.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday will be key after the U.S. central bank minutes said "members also considered conditioning the outlook for the level of the federal funds rate on explicit numerical values for the unemployment rate or the inflation rate."