LONDON, Sept 1 German Bunds pared losses on Thursday as weak manufacturing data out of Spain and Italy raised worries about growth and whether euro zone countries will be able to lift themselves out of an ongoing debt crisis.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 3 ticks down on the day at 134.53. European stocks were also down after a three-day rally. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)