LONDON, Sept 2 German Bunds rose on Friday on safe-haven buying after signals that Greece will miss its 2011 deficit targets underscored concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and recent subdued U.S. data stoked fears of a dismal payrolls report later in the day.

Weak demand at this week's Italian and Spanish debt sales and dismal manufacturing figures on Thursday also fuelled more risk aversion in the market, supporting German paper.

Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll data will provide more clues as to whether the world's largest economy is heading for a recession and how great the chances are for a third round of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve.

The data, due at 1230 GMT, are expected to show an increase of 75,000 jobs, down from 117,000 in July.

"We have peripheral (euro zone concerns) again, bonds are pretty well supported overall," one trader said. "It's all about the payrolls today. I can't see why Bunds (yields) can't get through towards 1.75 percent, while any move towards 2.25 percent will be bought."

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 29 ticks higher at 135.59, with 10-year yields down 2.8 basis points at 2.095 percent.

Italy, a recent victim of a debt market selloff, is hesitating in passing austerity measures and question remain over how long the European Central Bank forays in secondary debt markets can keep Italian and Spanish yields in check.

Finland's demands for collateral in exchange for financial aid raise for Greece worries that the second Greek bailout could derail, and some members of German chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition threaten to oppose key new powers proposed for the EFSF bailout fund in a parliamentary vote on Sept. 29.

"It will likely need a sensational jump higher in non-farm payrolls number to knock bonds today, where the 10-year Bund has been finding some good support in 2.25 percent yield region," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)