* Bunds at record high after below forecast U.S. payrolls data

* 10-Year German yields slide below 2 percent for first time

* Periphery pressured on Greek, Italian fiscal slippage worries

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 2 German Bund futures rallied to record highs on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth ground to a halt in August, increasing the risk that the world's largest economy could slip back into recession.

Data showed the U.S. economy did not generate any jobs last month, falling short of market expectations for the creation of 75,000 jobs. .

"Based on these figures, a (U.S.) recession is clearly a greater possibility than the market had felt in the last few weeks," Lena Komileva of Brown Brothers Harriman said.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 hit a session high at 136.90, up 160 ticks on the day, building on gains already made before the payrolls number, as the risk of fiscal slippage in Greece and Italy fuelled appetite for safe-haven assets.

Against this backdrop, peripheral bond yields were higher on the day, with Italian 10-year bonds among the worst hit, up 11 basis points at 5.264 percent. Equivalent Spanish yields were also higher.

Yields on 10-year German government bonds hit a record low at 1.975 percent, breaking below 2 percent for the first time. The 10-year yield was last down 14.3 basis points on the day at 1.98 percent. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)