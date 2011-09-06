(Adds Merkel's name in second paragraph)

LONDON, Sept 6 German government bond futures pushed higher on Tuesday, with 10-year yields hitting historic lows on safe-haven bids as Italian debt remained under pressure on investor worries over Rome's ability to agree a new austerity package.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel added to growing investor nerves over Italy late on Monday, telling members of her Christian Democratic Union party that the situation in the euro zone's third largest economy was "extremely fragile". [ID:nB4E7JN017]

Italian 10-year debt yields looked set to head back to levels above 6 percent seen before the European Central Bank started buying the countries' debt last month, with traders saying they saw little likelihood of more aggressive ECB buying after it warned Rome to implement austerity measures as agreed.

"The Italian situation is getting fairly crtitical in terms of their ability to implement the budget in its original form ... The Greek situation is getting critical. There isn't a lot of good news," a trader said.

"A lot of people thought the tone of some of the ECB talk was fairly strong in terms of Italy following the conditions that were put in place ... There was little sign of them in the market yesterday. It's a mess."

Italian debt is again bearing the brunt of investors' angst over the festering euro zone debt crisis, with its 10-year yields rising back to one-month highs on Monday despite stepped-up ECB purchases last week.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was 18 ticks up on the day at 138.50 compared with 138.32 at Monday's settlement close. Cash 10-year Bund yields were about 1 basis point lower at 1.825 percent DE10YT=TWEB after fallig to an all-time low of 1.799 percent earlier.

Italian BTP futures FBTPc1 fell 79 ticks to 102.72. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)