By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 6 Italian government bond yields fell on Tuesday as riskier assets rallied after the Swiss National Bank set a minimum rate target for the franc against the euro.

Italian 10-year yields were last 8.5 basis points lower on the day at 5.49 percent, with one trader saying the European Central Bank bought the debt in small amounts.

Italian 10-year debt yields rose as high as 5.64 percent in early trade and analysts said they could head back above 6 percent on concern over Rome's ability to agree a new austerity package.

"Absent a new round of shock-and-awe intervention sizes we anticipate fresh new highs in BTP and other (peripheral) spreads soon," RBS strategist Biagio Lapolla said.

Italy and Spain, whose yields have been suppressed in recent weeks by ECB purchases, got a bit of a breather after the SNB action.

German Bund futures reversed earlier gains but traders said the retreat would be short-lived in the face of the euro zone's festering sovereign debt crisis and a gloomy U.S. economic outlook.

Italy is bearing the brunt of investor angst and growing ECB frustration after the government tried to temper austerity plans which were a pre-condition for ECB the purchases of its debt in the secondary market.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel added to growing investor nerves, telling members of her Christian Democratic Union party late on Monday that the situation in the euro zone's third largest economy was "extremely fragile".



CRITICAL SITUATION

Italian BTPs underperformed Spanish bonds, suggesting investors are associating more risk to holding the debt of the euro zone's third biggest economy to that of Spain, the fourth biggest. The 10-year BTP yield premium over Bonos spiked to 30 bps, its highest since August 2009.

"The Italian situation is getting fairly crtitical in terms of their ability to implement the budget in its original form ... The Greek situation is getting critical. There isn't a lot of good news," a trader said.

"A lot of people thought the tone of some of the ECB talk was fairly strong in terms of Italy following the conditions that were put in place."

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was down 53 ticks day at 137.79. It erased earlier gains which took it close to contract highs of 138.74 after the SNB move prompted some profit-taking after the Bund's 2 point rally on Monday.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were 1.4 bps up at 1.844 percent , still within sight of an all-time low of 1.799 percent plumbed earlier with some traders seeing the yield falling as low as 1.75 percent given lack of tangible progress in tackling the debt crisis. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; editing by Nigel Stephenson)