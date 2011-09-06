* SNB move briefly boosts risky assets, may help Bunds longer-term

* Concerns over Greece's second bailout package in focus again

* Analysts say Italian yields could again top 6 pct (Updates prices, adds fresh quotes, detail)

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 6 German Bunds resumed their rally in late European trade on Tuesday as concerns over the ability of Greece and Italy to push through more austerity took centre-stage again and few obstacles were seen in front of further gains.

Switzerland's central bank move to peg its currency to the euro at 1.20 francs triggered a short bout of bids for riskier assets, weakening Bunds in early trade. They rebounded, however, with strategists saying the Swiss move could actually accelerate future safe-haven flows into German debt.

"If you had been heavily long in Swiss (assets) in your book hedging risk, that gets smashed and you have to go re-allocating," one trader said.

"People are going to buy Bunds and (5-year German) Bobls instead. If nothing changes, we're heading towards 2.70 percent for the 10-year yield in the short term."

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 31 ticks higher on the day at 138.63, having traded within a 137.65 - 138.86 range throughout the day. Ten-year yields fell 1.8 basis points to 1.811 percent.

The rebound in Bunds started after news came out that Greece has floated the idea of speeding up payments under its second bailout to cover a higher-than-expected deficit.

Although no formal request had been made and such a change appeared unlikely, it highlighted uncertainty over the disbursement of the next Greek aid tranche and the risk of a disorderly default.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble piled on the pressure on Athens on Tuesday, saying Greece would not be able to receive another aid tranche if a delayed report from the IMF, the ECB and the European Commission is not positive.

A row over the provision of collateral for additional European Union loans to Greece and a disagreement with international lenders on why Athens has fallen behind schedule on cutting its deficit have added to the sense in the market that the sovereign debt crisis is spiraling out of control.

"I would have thought (euro zone policymakers) are still very reluctant to have a messy, non-payment type default in Greece ... but eventually patience may run out," said Evolution Securities strategist Elisabeth Afseth.

"IT'S GETTING CRITICAL"

Italian 10-year yields see-sawed in thin markets with traders saying there were signs of slowing European Central Bank activity.

They rose as high as 5.64 percent to one-month peaks and analysts said they could head back above 6 percent on concern over Rome's chaotic handling of a new austerity package and lack of concrete steps to balance its budget by 2013.

Deficit-cutting measures were seen as a pre-condition for ECB purchases of Italian bonds.

"Absent a new round of shock-and-awe intervention sizes we anticipate fresh new highs in BTP and other (peripheral) spreads soon," RBS strategist Biagio Lapolla said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ECB bond buying 2010 vs. 2011 link.reuters.com/syz53s ECB bond buying and Euro zone bond yields

Italian BTPs underperformed Spanish bonds, suggesting investors are associating more risk to holding the debt of the euro zone's third-biggest economy than to that of Spain, the fourth-biggest.

The 10-year BTP yield premium over Bonos spiked to 30 bps, its highest since August 2009 and the cost of insuring Italian debt against default remained above that of Spain, according to five-year CDS prices from Markit.

"The Italian situation is getting fairly critical in terms of their ability to implement the budget in its original form ... The Greek situation is getting critical. There isn't a lot of good news," another trader said. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; editing by Stephen Nisbet)