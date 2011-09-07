LONDON , Sept 7 German Bund futures slipped at Wednesday's open with equities set to reverse some of their recent losses and after Treasuries fell overnight on reports the U.S. President will unveil a $300 billion package to create new jobs later in the week.

But Bund futures did not stray far from their record highs with Europe's drive to halt its crippling two-year debt crisis looking increasingly at risk.

Doubts about the will in Italy and Greece to push through the austerity measures demanded by their partners, hardening opposition to further aid in the bloc's chief paymaster Germany, and worries about bank funding have rattled financial markets in recent sessions.

Germany's top court is expected to grant parliament more say over future aid payments to crisis-hit euro zone countries in a landmark ruling on Wednesday, but stop short of blocking Berlin's contributions to a series of multi-billion euro bailout packages .

Italian debt -- where benchmark 10-year yields have crept around 40 basis points higher over the last week -- is likely to remain under pressure ahead of an auction next week where Rome will offer a new five-year bond among other issues .

September Bund futures were 65 ticks lower at 137.96 with benchmark 10-year yields up 6 basis points at 1.871 percent.

"Risk aversion is high, people aren't really trading and low volumes will continue to inject relatively high levels of volatility," said a trader.

"We're not trading off value now, only events and we're in unchartered territory but nothing's really changed and we should still see buying on any dips."

CNN reported on Wednesday, citing Democratic sources, that President Obama plans to lay out the job-creation package on Thursday with the proposed new spending offset by budget cuts . (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)