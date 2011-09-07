* Bunds fall as equities rally from two-year closing low

* But debt crisis worries keeps Bunds near highs

* Top court rules Germany can take part in bailouts

* Italy to vote on austerity

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 7 German government bonds pulled back on Wednesday as equities reversed some of their recent losses and after Germany's top court rejected suits aimed at blocking Berlin's participation in bailouts for indebted euro zone countries.

Bunds briefly extended their losses after the Karlsruhe-based constitutional court rejected the lawsuits.

"It's being taken as good news, they can carry on bailing out the euro zone," a trader said. "But it's the decision that was expected, we need to see what the caveats are or whether it makes any difference to the bigger picture."

Bunds did not stray far from their record highs, however, with Europe's drive to halt its crippling two-year debt crisis looking increasingly shaky, leaving the potential for safe-haven German debt to rise even further.

Doubts about the will in Italy and Greece to push through austerity measures demanded by their partners, hardening opposition to further aid in the bloc's chief paymaster Germany, and worries about bank funding have rattled financial markets.

"There's been a lot of pessimism priced into the market this week but we're grinding through the worst of it so understandably we've had a mini pull-back here. But event risk remains high and we expect more pitfalls to come," said Nomura rate strategist Sean Maloney.

Italy will vote on a package of austerity measures and also buy back up to 1.4 billion euros of its bonds on Wednesday, a move analysts said could give a temporary lift to sentiment.

Yields on 10-year Italian debt eased 10 basis points to 5.40 percent, reversing some of the last week's 40 bps rise.

But the paper is likely to come under renewed pressure before an auction next week, at which Rome will offer a new five-year bond among other issues, if the European Central Bank does not step up its secondary market bond purchases.

"If the ECB sees solid commitment to the austerity measures they might be more aggressive in their purchases," Nomura's Maloney said. "The auction should go OK, but it's the price action around it that will determine whether it was a success or a failure."

September Bund futures were 65 ticks lower at 137.96 with benchmark 10-year yields up 6 bps at 1.871 percent. Traders said investors remained reluctant to enter the market with so much uncertainty over the debt crisis.

"We're not trading off value now, only events and we're in uncharted territory but nothing's really changed and we should still see buying on any dips," one trader said.

Technical analysts, as well as traders, said the Bund was consolidating recent gains before a possible rise towards 140.00 on a break above Tuesday's 138.86 high.

The short-term correction could see the contract fall as low as 135.30, Societe Generale said.

Analysts and traders also said the Swiss National Bank's decision to set an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc could benefit triple-A rate euro zone bonds.

"The last SNB intervention saw funds huge funds allocated to German, French and Dutch paper to five-year," RBS strategists said in a note.

"We expect a richening here in asset-swap given that the flows could be even larger now and for German paper...add to already existing global central bank demand."

Commerzbank calculated the SNB could have bought around 30 billion euros of triple-A rated paper in August, based on the increase in foreign reserves.

"SNB buying is adding to the momentum for short- to intermediate Bunds," analyst Christoph Rieger said.

A fall in U.S. Treasuries overnight on reports U.S. President Barack Obama would unveil a $300 billion package to create new jobs later in the week also helped push Bunds lower.