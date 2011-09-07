(Repeating to additional codes with no change to text)

LONDON, Sept 7 German Bund futures extended losses and the euro briefly rose against the dollar on Wednesday after the German Constitutional Court rejected lawsuits aimed at blocking the country's participation in euro zone bailouts.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 80 ticks down at 137.81, having fallen as low as 137.53 following the announcement.

The euro jumped to a session high of $1.4150 after the German court ruling from around $1.4104 beforehand. It was last up 0.6 percent on the day, paring some of those gains, to trade at $1.4083.

"It's being taken as good news, they can carry on bailing out the euro zone," one trader said. "But it's the decision that was expected, we need to see what the caveats are or whether it makes any difference to the bigger picture." (Reporting by the London Markets team)