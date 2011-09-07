* Bunds fall as equities rally from two-year closing low
* But debt crisis worries keeps Bunds near highs
* Top court rules Germany can take part in bailouts
* Italy to vote on austerity
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 7 German government bonds retreated
from record highs on Wednesday as equities reversed some of
their recent losses and Germany's top court rejected suits aimed
at blocking Berlin's participation in bailouts for indebted euro
zone countries.
Bunds briefly extended their losses after the Constitutional
Court ruling, though a clause in the ruling giving parliament a
bigger say in euro zone rescue packages was seen making it more
difficult aid to be delivered quickly .
"It may slow things down a bit but the least of the worries
about the EFSF (rescue fund) amendments being passed are to do
with Germany," said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"Everyone is slightly holding their breath at the moment
because so much is still up in the air."
Bunds did not stray far from their record highs with
Europe's drive to halt the crippling two-year debt crisis
looking increasingly shaky, leaving the potential for safe-haven
German debt to rise even further.
Doubts about the will in Italy and Greece to push through
austerity measures demanded by their partners, hardening
opposition to further aid from chief paymaster Germany, and
worries about bank funding have rattled financial markets.
"There's been a lot of pessimism priced into the market this
week but we're grinding through the worst of it so
understandably we've had a mini pull-back here. But event risk
remains high and we expect more pitfalls to come," said Nomura
rate strategist Sean Maloney.
Italy's Senate will vote on a package of austerity measures
later on Wednesday after yielding to growing calls for the
package to be reinforced , while Greece pledged
to speed up privatisations and structural reform.
But a lasting solution still appeared distant.
Slovakia faces an uphill battle in parliament to conclude
the ratification process for the euro zone's rescue fund, a row
over collateral for Greek bailout loans rumbles on and Cyprus
weighed in, saying it was considering asking the ECB to buy back
government bonds held by domestic banks .
Yields on 10-year Italian debt dipped after
rising around 40 bps in the last week, but shorter-dated yields
were up to 15 bps lower.
Italian paper is likely to come under renewed pressure
before an auction next week, at which Rome will offer a new
five-year bond , if the European Central Bank
does not step up its secondary market bond purchases.
"If the ECB sees solid commitment to the austerity measures
they might be more aggressive in their purchases," Maloney said.
"The auction should go OK, but it's the price action around it
that will determine whether it was a success or a failure."
Traders said the ECB was buying small amounts of Italian
bonds after scaling back its purchases on Monday.
September Bund futures were 57 ticks lower at
138.04 with benchmark 10-year yields up 6 bps at
1.871 percent. Traders said investors remained reluctant to
enter the market with so much uncertainty over the debt crisis.
CONSOLIDATING
Technical analysts, as well as traders, said the Bund was
consolidating recent gains before a possible rise towards 140.00
on a break above Tuesday's 138.86 high.
The short-term correction could see the contract fall as low
as 135.30, with 136.26 as a first target, Societe Generale said.
Analysts and traders also said the Swiss National Bank's
decision to set an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc
could benefit triple-A rate euro zone bonds.
RBS strategists said the last time the SNB intervened it
bought German, French and Dutch paper up to five-year maturity.
"We expect a richening here in asset-swap given that the
flows could be even larger now and for German paper...add to
already existing global central bank demand."
Commerzbank calculated the SNB could have bought around 30
billion euros of triple-A rated paper in August, based on the
increase in foreign reserves.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)