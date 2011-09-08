By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON , Sept 8 German government bonds opened
higher on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
where policymakers are expected to indicate a halt to the
interest-rate rise cycle to help boost the struggling economy.
New inflation and growth forecasts from the ECB's in-house
economists are likely to be revised down allowing the central
bank to change policy direction just five months after it
started hiking interest rates .
But the market may have limited room to move with Eonia
overnight forward rates already pricing in the chance of a rate
cut later this year, so there is scope for disappointment.
"The risk is that the market is disappointed temporarily if
they don't turn full circle in one meeting, but it's unlikely to
be a dramatic sell-off, said a trader.
December Bund futures were 35 ticks higher at
138.15, having retreated from record highs set on Monday, with
benchmark 10-year yields down a basis point at
1.863 percent as a rally in Asian equities overnight fizzled
out.
Safe-haven Bunds are expected to remain well supported for
now with no sign of a permanent solution to the euro zone debt
crisis and uncertainty over the implementation of a second Greek
aid package.
Two-year bond yields were 1.5 basis points
lower after moving off record lows on Tuesday.
"There is not much to suggest (the yield) will move much
higher from here," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando
Green.
"The ECB's tone today should confirm that front-end yields
should be anchored and that any curve shape moves will likely be
determined by the longer parts of the curve. The likelihood in
the near-term at least, is for the Euro market to bull-flatten."
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)