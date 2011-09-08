LONDON , Sept 8 German government bonds opened higher on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to indicate a halt to the interest-rate rise cycle to help boost the struggling economy.

New inflation and growth forecasts from the ECB's in-house economists are likely to be revised down allowing the central bank to change policy direction just five months after it started hiking interest rates .

But the market may have limited room to move with Eonia overnight forward rates already pricing in the chance of a rate cut later this year, so there is scope for disappointment.

"The risk is that the market is disappointed temporarily if they don't turn full circle in one meeting, but it's unlikely to be a dramatic sell-off, said a trader.

December Bund futures were 35 ticks higher at 138.15, having retreated from record highs set on Monday, with benchmark 10-year yields down a basis point at 1.863 percent as a rally in Asian equities overnight fizzled out.

Safe-haven Bunds are expected to remain well supported for now with no sign of a permanent solution to the euro zone debt crisis and uncertainty over the implementation of a second Greek aid package.

Two-year bond yields were 1.5 basis points lower after moving off record lows on Tuesday.

"There is not much to suggest (the yield) will move much higher from here," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.

"The ECB's tone today should confirm that front-end yields should be anchored and that any curve shape moves will likely be determined by the longer parts of the curve. The likelihood in the near-term at least, is for the Euro market to bull-flatten." (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)