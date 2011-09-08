* Bunds rise ahead of ECB meeting, neutral stance seen

* Room for disappointment with rate cut already priced

* Greek yields rise on aid uncertainty

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON , Sept 8 German government bonds rose on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to indicate a halt to the interest-rate rise cycle to help boost the struggling economy.

New inflation and growth forecasts from the ECB's in-house economists are likely to be revised down allowing the central bank to change policy direction just five months after it started hiking interest rates .

But the market may have limited room to move with Eonia overnight forward rates already pricing in the chance of a rate cut later this year , so there is scope for disappointment.

"The risk is that the market is disappointed temporarily if they don't turn full circle in one meeting, but it's unlikely to be a dramatic sell-off, said a trader.

RBC Capital Markets' strategist Peter Schaffrik said that if Trichet indicated anything other than a relatively neutral stance, the biggest moves would likely be seen around the December Euribor contract <0#FEI>.

"If he gives a hint of an actual rate cut, that would be significant, or if they indicate they're essentially ruling one out, that would be significantly more hawkish than the market is expecting," Schaffrik said.

"We're currently pricing in a 25 basis point cut by November and if there's a hint of a cut, the market will speculate on a decent chance of a 50 basis point cut."

Such an indication would also see implied rates come down across the Euribor strip, he added, as the market priced in lower rates for longer.

December Bund futures were 29 ticks higher at 136.44, having retreated from record highs set on Monday, with benchmark 10-year yields down a basis point at 1.866 percent as a rally in Asian equities overnight fizzled out and European shares drifted lower.

Safe-haven Bunds are expected to remain well supported for now with no sign of a permanent solution to the euro zone debt crisis and uncertainty over the implementation of a second Greek aid package amid political disagreements and slippage in its budget deficit targets .

Greek two-year bond yields were indicated 150 basis points higher at over 60 percent as German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece must fulfil the conditions needed to be a member of the euro zone and warned the country may not receive further aid unless it met fiscal conditions .

Ten-year Italian bond yields were 5 basis points lower at 5.20 percent after "aggressive" ECB buying on Tuesday pulled them down from around 5.6 percent after Rome overhauled an austerity plan.

The Italian Senate on Wednesday approved the government's widely criticised austerity programme which now passes to the Chamber of Deputies, where Prime Minister Berlusconi has a slimmer but still stable majority .

"We've seen the ECB will only support Italy if it delivers on what it promises on the fiscal front," said BNP Paribas rate strategist Matteo Regesta.

"So any disappointment on that front will push yields higher."

Two-year bond yields were half a basis point lower at 0.49 percent after moving off record lows on Tuesday.

"There is not much to suggest (the yield) will move much higher from here," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.

"The ECB's tone today should confirm that front-end yields should be anchored and that any curve shape moves will likely be determined by the longer parts of the curve. The likelihood in the near-term at least, is for the Euro market to bull-flatten." (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)