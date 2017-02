LONDON, Sept 8 The German Bund future gave up gains made during the European Central Bank's press conference on Thursday as a rebound in equity markets prompted investors to cash in on the contract's rally.

"Equities have recovered a little bit and some people who were long bonds are taking profits," a trader said.

The December Bund future was up 29 ticks at 136.44, having rallied to a session high of 137.27 after ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet highlighted downside risks to growth and a balanced inflation outlook.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)