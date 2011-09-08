* ECB flags downside risks to growth, balanced inflation outlook

* Ten-year yields hit record lows but off those levels

* Eonia forwards pricing in rate cut, analysts more cautious

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 8 Benchmark 10-year German government bonds rose and yields eased to record lows on Thursday as the European Central Bank signalled it had halted a monetary tightening cycle against a deteriorating global economic backdrop.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet highlighted downside growth risks and a balanced inflation outlook -- a change which he himself described as "significant" from the bank's previous analysis.

After Trichet's comments, Eonia forwards were fully pricing in the chance of a rate cut by year-end.

But some analysts said while Trichet's comments supported the view that the next move would be a rate cut, they left a question mark over the timing of any potential easing.

"The most important thing is they moved to a balanced view on inflation," Marc Oswald, strategist at Monument Securities said.

"The simple message is yes we are on hold, but no, we are not going to be thinking about cutting rates any time soon."

Two-year German government bond yields fell, while the 10-year yields hit a record low at 1.79 percent during the press conference. It stood down 3.7 basis points at 1.84 percent in after-hour trading.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 rallied more than a point to a session high of 137.27 during the press conference but had settled off those levels at 136.45, up 30 ticks on the day.

Euribor futures <0#FEII:> rose across the 2012 strip, and the December 2011 contract was up on the day at 98.835, compared to around 98.775 before the press conference.

After keeping interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent, Trichet said inflation should fall below 2 percent in 2012 and that price risks were "broadly balanced". That assessment marked a change from last month, when he said there were "upside risks to price stability".

He also highlighted "intensified downside risks" to growth.

Still, some analysts said the bank would need to see more economic weakness in order to decide to reduce borrowing costs.

"Unfortunately the market can't take anything said today as more than a very soft signal that the ECB stands ready to do what is required but they obviously don't feel that anything is required yet," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said.

"(This) means you have got to see more bad news before that will happen, which means, in the mean time, more potential pain for risk appetite and continuation of the safe-haven bid for Bunds."

BUND SEES RISING

Bund futures hit a record high this week and were likely to remain well supported against a deteriorating euro zone backdrop and a sluggish U.S. economy.

"I think we got a bit overextended. We will probably see buys on any pull-back," a trader said.

Greek two-year yields were up 168 basis points at more than 60 percent as German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece must fulfil the conditions needed to be a member of the euro zone and warned the country may not receive further aid unless it met fiscal requirements. . The heavily-indebted country however ruled out quitting the euro. .

Ten-year Italian bond yields rose to 5.3 percent even as traders said the ECB was active again on Thursday.

The Italian Senate on Wednesday approved the government's widely criticised austerity programme which now passes to the Chamber of Deputies, where Prime Minister Berlusconi has a slimmer but still stable majority . (editing by Ron Askew)