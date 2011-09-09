LONDON, Sept 9 Bunds rose on Friday on hopes for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and bets on a 2011 rate cut by the European Central Bank, with investors waiting for details of a Greek debt swap deal that has reached its deadline day.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told an audience at the Economic Club of Minnesota that the central bank will "do all it can to help restore" economic growth and employment.

In Europe, money markets are also in easing mode and now fully pricing in an ECB rate cut by the end of the year after the bank's President Jean-Claude Trichet flagged downside growth risks and tamed his inflation language on Thursday.

"Bernanke made all the right noises last night ... and the interpretation of Trichet yesterday is all bullish stuff," one trader said.

At 0615 GMT, Bund futures FGBLc1 were 34 ticks higher at 136.79.

Bondholders were set to decide whether they want to take a 21 percent loss on the net present value of their Greek bonds and participate in the country's debt swap deal aimed at buying more time for reforms.

The deal is a key part of a vital second bailout package, and Greece has said it will not go through with it unless the participation rate is at least 90 percent, again sparking fears of a near-term full-blown default.

Bankers said the rate so far was about 70 percent.

If it goes through, the deal may offer some short-term relief to riskier assets and may push Bunds lower, but the move is likely to be short-lived given that Greece is off track with its fiscal targets and the next aid tranche is still at risk.

"In a way we are more concerned about Greece getting their money than about this debt swap. There is a risk that Greece will soon run out of money," the trader said.

"The Greek situation is not getting any better and the Italian situation is monitored very closely so I don't see why we shouldn't see any (Bund) buyers on any pullback," the trader said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)