* Bunds rise as ECB expected to cut, Fed seen ready for more stimulus

* Greek swap deal reaches deadline, no official announcement scheduled

* Any relief after deal seen limited as next tranche still in danger

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 9 Bunds climbed to new record highs on Friday as the European and U.S. central banks were seen in easing mode, while the cost to insure Greece's debt against default jumped on deadline day for a Greek debt swap deal.

Traders said the outlook for Bunds was bullish after the European Central Bank flagged downside risks to growth and tamed its inflation tone on Thursday, fuelling bets on an interest rate cut by the end of the year.

The Federal Reserve was also expected to go ahead with "Operation Twist", in which it would sell short-term Treasuries from its balance sheet and buy longer-dated bonds to help lower long-term interest rates.

While those prospects were supportive for Bunds, European stocks fell after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications new stimulus measures were imminent .

Market focus shifted to a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers. Host country France has called for coordinated action to boost growth, but the divergent economic problems facing the United States, Britain and the euro zone are complicating the task.

With government finances weak and monetary stances already accommodative, expectations remained low.

"There is limited stuff they can do... we don't see anything coordinated after it because each economy has its own problems, there is no common problem like in 2008," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, interest rates strategist at Lloyds.

One trader said if anything were to come out of the meeting it will involve more monetary stimulus, which will keep Bunds supported by a low-for-longer interest rate environment.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 85 ticks up at 137.30, which matches Tuesday's high and is seen by UBS strategist Richard Adcock as a short-term resistance level, which if broken on a closing level opens the way to 140.81, the 200 percent Fibonacci extension of the Aug 2011-April 2011 trade.

December Bund futures hit a contract high at 137.44 earlier in the session. Ten-year German yields were down 4.5 bps to 1.793 percent.

SWAP DEAL

Bondholders faced a deadline to decide whether they want to take part in a Greek debt swap deal, aimed at helping Athens secure a second bailout and give it more time for reforms. No official announcement was expected, but investors were on the lookout for any leaks.

Greece has said it will not go through with it unless the participation rate is at least 90 percent, compared with bankers' estimations of about 70 percent so far, again sparking fears of a near-term disorderly default.

If it goes through, the deal may offer some short-term relief to riskier assets and may push Bunds lower, but the move is likely to be short-lived given that Greece is off-track with its fiscal targets and its next aid tranche is still at risk.

"Anything in the low 70s will heighten already high fears of default," said Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald, adding that he expected the deal to be agreed eventually even with a lower participation rate than 90 percent.

"If it was 90 percent, there will be some relief but then again we're back to looking at the bickering within euro zone government, the whole collateral issue with Finland which remains unresolved and the cumbersome decision-making process."

Two-year Greek yields were last 36 bps up at 58.96 percent, while 10-year yields were 11 bps up at 20.337 percent. Greek 5-year credit default swaps rose 280 bps to 3,000 bps.

The proposal to swap bonds with maturities of up to 10 years for 30- or 15-year bonds with additional guarantees is designed to impose a 21 percent loss on debtholders, but the market is already pricing in haircuts of about three times as much.

This reflects expectations of further restructuring and the risk of default is expected to remain elevated in the run-up to all future aid tranches.

If the debt swap deal is successful, Greek bonds could rally, led by the short end, to reflect the country's improved financing position. The immediate reaction could be limited by risks to the next aid tranche, though.

Lloyds' Georgolopoulos said yields could fall by 100 bps if the deal goes through and by a total of 500 bps if the next tranche is released.

Italian 10-year yields were 10 bps higher at 5.38 percent, under pressure from next week's supply. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)