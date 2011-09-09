LONDON , Sept 9 Safe-haven German Bunds rallied, with 10-year yields hitting fresh lows while Italian bond yields extended their rise after ECB board member Juergen Stark resigned because of a conflict over the central bank's controversial bond buying programme.

German 10-year government bond yields hit record lows close to 1.75 percent and December Bund futures rose over a full point to mark a new contract high at 137.75.

Italian bonds extended losses, with 2-year yields up almost 30 basis points at 4.22 percent, despite the ECB buying bonds in the secondary market.

"The Stark thing is important because it shows the divisions within the board and it can't be good," a trader said.

The cost of insuring against a Greek default also pushed higher, up almost 400 bps on the day at 3,100 basis points as the country struggles to meet fiscal targets necessary to obtain more financial aid with the market still pricing that the country will ultimately default on its debt.

"It's risk off ahead of the week-end and all flight to quality," a second trader said.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)