* Stark resignation highlights rifts over ECB bond buying

* Bunds rise on expectations of easier Fed, ECB policy

* Greek swap deal reaches deadline, no official announcement scheduled

By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 9 Bunds climbed to record highs on Friday as the magnitude of a rift within the European Central Bank was highlighted by the resignation of a top German board member and the imminent deadline for a Greek debt swap kept markets jittery.

Italian bond yields were as much as 24 basis points higher at the short end of the curve, despite ECB buying in the secondary markets, after the central bank confirmed Executive Board member Juergen Stark will step down in what sources say is a protest against its bond-buying programme.

"This will underpin speculation as to how much appetite the ECB has for purchases of Spanish and Italian bonds, which is clearly a negative for the paper," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

Traders said the outlook for Bunds was bullish already after the ECB flagged downside risks to growth and tamed its inflation tone on Thursday, fuelling bets on an interest rate cut by the end of the year.

The Federal Reserve was also expected to go ahead with "Operation Twist", in which it would sell short-term Treasuries from its balance sheet and buy longer-dated bonds to help lower long-term interest rates.

Market focus shifted to a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers. Host country France has called for coordinated action to boost growth, but the divergent economic problems facing the United States, Britain and the euro zone are complicating the task.

With government finances weak and monetary stances already accommodative, expectations remained low.

"There is limited stuff they can do ... we don't see anything coordinated after it because each economy has its own problems, there is no common problem like in 2008," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, interest rates strategist at Lloyds.

One trader said if anything were to come out of the meeting it would involve more monetary stimulus, which would keep Bunds supported by a low-for-longer interest rate environment.

Bund futures FGBLc1 settled over a full point higher at 137.77, after the December contract set a new high of 137.82. UBS strategist Richard Adcock said with the 137.30 short-term resistance level broken, the way could be open to 140.81, the 200 percent Fibonacci extension of the Aug 2011-April 2011 trade.

Ten-year German yields marked new lows of 1.74 percent, with two-year yields also near all time lows, down 6 basis points on the day at 0.39 percent.

SWAP DEAL

Bondholders faced a deadline to decide whether they want to take part in a Greek debt swap deal, aimed at helping Athens secure a second bailout and give it more time for reforms. No official announcement was expected however.

Greece has said it will not go through with it unless the participation rate is at least 90 percent, compared with bankers' estimations of about 70 percent so far, again sparking fears of a near-term disorderly default. .

The cost of insuring against a default rose to over 3,000 basis points but market participants were increasingly quoting prices on an upfront basis.

That means that a percentage of the notional amount -- 55 percent according to Markit pricing of 55 points upfront -- must be paid when the contract is entered into.

"It's a play on a recovery rate now," said Markit analyst Gavan Nolan.

"It shows just what the market is thinking."

If the bond swap goes through, the deal may offer some short-term relief to riskier assets and may push Bunds lower, but the move is likely to be short-lived given that Greece is off-track with its fiscal targets and its next aid tranche is still at risk.

"Anything in the low 70s will heighten already high fears of default," said Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald, adding that he expected the deal to be agreed eventually even with a lower participation rate than 90 percent.

"If it was 90 percent, there will be some relief but then again we're back to looking at the bickering within euro zone government, the whole collateral issue with Finland which remains unresolved and the cumbersome decision-making process."

Two-year Greek yields were last 36 bps up at 58.96 percent, while 10-year yields were 11 bps up at 20.337 percent. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet/Ruth Pitchford)