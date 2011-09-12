LONDON, Sept 12 December German Bund futures hit
a new contract high on Monday after a Group of Seven meeting
produced no clear action to calm markets, while concerns over
whether Greece will get its next aid tranche were increasing.
The G7 pledged to make a coordinated response to a slowdown
in the global economy, but signalled no shift in policy and
differed in emphasis on the euro zone debt crisis.
Adding to the euro zone's problems, the European Central
Bank's chief economist Juergen Stark resigned unexpectedly on
Friday, highlighting a conflict within the institution over its
policy to buy government bonds.
Also, France's top banks were bracing for credit rating
downgrades on worries over their Greek exposure, while senior
German politicians have begun talking openly about a Greek
default.
"The G7 was a bit of a non-event," one trader said. "The
Greek situation is dominant, chances of some sort of default
have increased -- the Germans seem to be hinting at that -- so
risk is off."
The December Bund future was last 21 ticks higher
at 137.98 after hitting a contract high at 138.28 immediately
after the open. Ten-year German yields were down
1.4 basis points at 1.752 percent.
Uncertainty also remains about the Greek debt swap aimed at
helping Greece secure a second bailout and giving it more time
for reforms. Athens has said it will not go through with the
debt swap unless the participation rate is 90 percent.
The EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn said the work for private sector contributions is
proceeding well.
Greece introduced a new tax on real estate on Sunday in a
bid to bring its 2011 budget back on track and meet the
obligations of its bailout deal.
