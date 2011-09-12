* Greece in focus, market frets about next aid tranche
* Bunds set to rise further in uncharted territory
* Threat of French banks, Italy downgrades also hit risky
assets
* Non-event G7 offers little hope for decisive policymaking
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 12 Question marks over an aid
tranche for Greece, growing talk of a Greek default and threats
of ratings downgrades for French banks and Italy pushed German
Bund futures to fresh contract highs on Monday.
With a Group of Seven finance summit having delivered no
immediate steps to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, German
debt prices looked set for more gains.
Senior German politicians have begun talking openly about a
Greek default, while uncertainty remains about the level of
participation in Greece's debt swap and about a row with Finland
its demand for collateral in exchange for more aid.
"The Greek situation is dominant, chances of some sort of
default have increased -- the Germans seem to be hinting at that
-- so risk is off," one trader said.
The December Bund future was last 68 ticks higher
at 138.45, having hit a contract high at 138.56. Ten-year Bund
yields were down 5 basis points at 1.72 percent.
Greece introduced a new tax on real estate on Sunday in a
bid to bring its 2011 budget back on track and meet the
conditions of its bailout deal.
The move was praised by the European Commission days before
EU and IMF inspectors arrive in Athens to hear the government's
response to delays and missed fiscal targets before approving an
8 billion euro tranche of its bailout.
However, markets were not impressed.
"The market still remains nervous about the debt exchange
and the ongoing spat with Finland ... so unless you see some
better news then clearly Bund yields are set to fall further,
possibly towards 1.5 percent," said RIA Capital Markets
strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
He said the next key events to watch were Italian and
Spanish debt auctions this week, which will test the European
Central Bank's drive to buy government bonds and keep the crisis
from spreading to large economies.
Uncertainty over its appetite for more bond purchases was
heightened by Friday's unexpected resignation of the ECB's chief
economist Juergen Stark.
ECB bond buying and bond yields
link.reuters.com/pax23s
Italy plans to sell up to 7 billion euros worth of debt on
Tuesday, while Spain plans to issue up to 3.5 billion euros of
bonds on Thursday.
"Given the general lack of genuine demand ... the question
should be asked by the market even louder: who will buy the next
bulk of 'Tier 2' bonds but the ECB in indirect fashion?"
Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said in a note.
"As hard as the answer is the more it warrants long
positions in Bunds."
The Italian 10-year bond yield <IT10YT=TWEB rose 11 bps to
5.53 percent, widening the spread versus Bunds by 14 bps to 380
bps. The equivalent Spanish bond yielded 12 bps
more on the day at 5.29 percent, some 354 bps over Bunds.
The ECB is due to reveal at 1330 GMT the amount of bonds it
purchased last week and offer hints about how much firepower is
needed for Italian and Spanish bonds to counter supply pressure.
"The question really is how much they are going to buy in
the future ... markets are nervous about ECB support going
forward," RIA's Stamenkovic said.
Adding to euro zone worries, France's top banks were bracing
for credit rating downgrades on worries over their Greek
exposure, with Societe Generale shares falling 10
percent on Monday.
Moody's is also expected to finalise its ratings review of
Italy this week.
"A one notch downgrade would not be a surprise, but more
than two notches clearly would be bad news," Nomura strategists
said in a note.
A closely watched G7 meeting produced little to calm
markets. It pledged to make a coordinated response to a slowdown
in the global economy, but signalled no shift in policy and
members differed in emphasis on the euro debt crisis.
