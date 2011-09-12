(Corrects Greek CDS price in 11th paragraph)
* Greece in focus, market frets about next aid tranche
* Bunds set to rise further in uncharted territory
* Threat of French banks, Italy downgrades also hit risky
assets
* Non-event G7 offers little hope for decisive policymaking
* Greek, Italian CDS hit new highs
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 12 Question marks over an aid
tranche for Greece, growing talk of a Greek default and threats
of ratings downgrades for French banks and Italy pushed German
Bund futures to fresh contract highs on Monday.
With a Group of Seven finance summit having delivered no
immediate steps to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, German
debt prices looked set for more gains.
Senior German politicians have begun talking openly about a
Greek default, while uncertainty remains about the level of
participation in Greece's debt swap and about a row with Finland
over its demand for collateral in exchange for more aid.
"The light is flashing red for Greece," said John Davies,
fixed income strategist at WestLB. "The market is extremely
fearful that a Greek default may be coming much sooner than
being anticipated a few months ago."
"It is absolutely crucial that the troika review will be
sufficiently positive to ensure the next tranche is paid. That
... pushes away the chance of disorderly default but maybe not
even into next year."
The December Bund future was last 53 ticks higher
at 138.30, having hit a contract high at 138.57.
Ten-year Bund yields were down 3.7 basis
points at 1.734 percent and RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic expected them to fall towards 1.5 percent in the
absence of any positive news in the near future.
Greece introduced a new tax on real estate on Sunday in a
bid to bring its 2011 budget back on track and meet the
conditions of its bailout deal.
The move was praised by the European Commission days before
EU and IMF inspectors arrive in Athens to hear the government's
response to delays and missed fiscal targets before approving an
8 billion euro tranche of its bailout.
However, markets were not impressed. The Greek/German
10-year bond yield spread expanded by around 100 bps to 1,979
bps, while Greek 5-year credit default swaps reached record
highs of 3,950 bps, according to Markit data.
Markit said the contract was quoted at an up-front rate of
56.5 points, meaning that to take out 10 million euros of
insurance, investors were being asked to pay 5.65 million euros
at the start of the contract.
Italian CDS also hit record highs at 505 bps.
SUPPLY PRESSURE
RIA's Stamenkovic said the next key events to watch were
Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week, which will test the
European Central Bank's drive to buy government bonds and keep
the crisis from spreading to large economies.
Uncertainty over its appetite for more bond purchases was
heightened by Friday's unexpected resignation of the ECB's chief
economist Juergen Stark.
Italy plans to sell up to 7 billion euros worth of debt on
Tuesday, while Spain plans to issue up to 3.5 billion euros of
bonds on Thursday.
"Given the general lack of genuine demand ... the question
should be asked by the market even louder: who will buy the next
bulk of 'Tier 2' bonds but the ECB in indirect fashion?"
Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said in a note.
"As hard as the answer is the more it warrants long
positions in Bunds."
The Italian 10-year bond yield <IT10YT=TWEB rose 11 bps to
5.53 percent, widening the spread versus Bunds by 14 bps to 380
bps. The equivalent Spanish bond yielded 12 bps
more on the day at 5.29 percent, some 354 bps over Bunds.
The ECB is due to reveal at 1330 GMT the amount of bonds it
purchased last week and offer hints about how much firepower is
needed for Italian and Spanish debt to counter supply pressure.
Adding to euro zone worries, France's top banks were bracing
for credit rating downgrades on worries over their Greek
exposure, with Societe Generale shares falling 10
percent on Monday.
Moody's is also expected to finalise its ratings review of
Italy this week, with analysts saying any move that goes beyond
one notch will intensify tensions in fringe euro markets.
A closely watched G7 meeting produced little to calm
markets. It pledged to make a coordinated response to a global
economic slowdown, but signalled no shift in policy and members
differed in emphasis on the euro debt crisis.
