* Bund futures hit contract high as Greek debt hammered
* Prospect of Greek default fuels banking system worries
* Continued ECB support seen essential to Italian auctions
By William James and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 12 December Bund futures rose to a
contract high and Greek bond prices sank to new lows on Monday
as investors saw a growing chance Greece would be forced to
default on its debt -- bringing the strength of the region's
banking system into question.
The prospect of repeated fiscal slippages causing Greece to
lose aid funding and default raised worries about French banks
-- large holders of Greek debt -- and was seen continuing to
push demand for the relative safety of German Bunds higher.
"It's not so much the information about Greece now, it's
more about the fears of the domino effect if Greece has to do a
hard restructuring," said Nordea's chief analyst Niels From.
The December Bund future hit a contract high at
138.61, up by three-quarters of a point, and the yield on the
largely-illiquid market for short-dated Greek debt
soared by 19.8 percentage points to almost 83 percent.
Shares in French banks tumbled
by more than 10 percent on the day and the euro weakened against
the dollar , sinking to a seven-month low before paring
some of those losses.
Ten-year Bund yields hit a low of 1.707
percent and RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic
expected a further fall towards 1.5 percent in the absence of
any positive news in the near future.
Markets were unimpressed by Greece's latest efforts to
ensure it meets fiscal targets necessary to ensure a continued
supply of bailout funding.
The Greek/German 10-year bond yield spread
expanded by around 270 bps to a record 2,167 bps and the cost of
insuring against a default on bonds issued by Greece hit new
highs.
Markit said Greek CDS was quoted at an up-front rate of 57
points, meaning that to take out 10 million euros of insurance,
investors were being asked to pay 5.7 million euros at the start
of the contract and 100,000 euros per year after that.
"The light is flashing red for Greece," said John Davies,
fixed income strategist at WestLB. "The market is extremely
fearful that a Greek default may be coming much sooner than
being anticipated a few months ago."
Italian CDS also hit record highs above 500 bps as markets
fretted over the country's ability to raise money at affordable
rates to finance its huge debt burden.
SUPPLY PRESSURE
RIA's Stamenkovic said the next key events to watch were
Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week, which will test the
European Central Bank's drive to buy government bonds and keep
the crisis from spreading to large economies.
Uncertainty over its appetite for more bond purchases was
heightened by Friday's unexpected resignation of the ECB's chief
economist Juergen Stark.
The central bank said purchases worth 13.96 billion euros
were settled last week, up slightly from the previous week.
Analysts said there was little scope for weekly purchases to
decrease much from this level with investors still reluctant to
buy up new bonds at auctions held by the region's embattled
sovereigns.
Italy plans to sell up to 7 billion euros worth of debt on
Tuesday, while Spain plans to issue up to 4 billion euros of
bonds on Thursday.
The Italian 10-year bond yield rose 16 bps to
5.58 percent, widening the spread versus Bunds to 382 bps. The
equivalent Spanish bond yield rose 17 bps on the
day to 5.34 percent, some 358 bps over Bunds.
Moody's is also expected to finalise its ratings review of
Italy this week, with analysts saying any move that goes beyond
one notch will intensify tensions in fringe euro markets.
(Graphic by Scott Barber)