LONDON, Sept 13 German government bonds edged away from near all time highs at Tuesday's open and Italian bond futures rose ahead of a debt auction on hopes China could provide financial support to Rome.

The Financial Times reported on its website on Monday that Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt .

The report prompted some covering of short positions in riskier assets but any respite for financial markets was seen as temporary with fears of a Greek default growing.

"We've been here and heard these Chinese stories before with Greece and Portugal and they had nothing but a short-term impact," said a trader.

Bunds were also set to remain well supported in the run up to the auction, where Italy will sell up to 7 billion euros of fixed rate bonds, including new 5-year notes .

The auction comes after the five-year Italian bond spread over German bonds rose to near record wides on Monday and the equivalent 10-year spread rose above 380 basis points, reversing almost all of the tightening seen since the European Central Bank began purchasing the country's bonds in August.

"The 5-year bond is looking very cheap in the grey market but it remains to be seen if there's any real buying outside of the ECB's activities," the trader said.

Those fears of a Greek default, a surge in Italian bond yields and steep falls in French bank shares due to their sovereign exposure and amid talk of a possible cuts to their ratings kept sentiment overwhelmingly bearish on Monday.

Moody's is also expected to finalise its ratings review of Italy this week, with analysts saying any move that goes beyond one notch will intensify tensions in fringe euro markets.

December Bund futures were 24 ticks lower at 138.00. Two-year bond yields were a third of a basis point lower at 0.439, with 10-year yields little changed at 1.759 percent.

Italian BTP futures FBTPc1 were 49 ticks higher at 100.40, although trading volumes were very low. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)