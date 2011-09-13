By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 13 German government bonds edged
away from near all time highs at Tuesday's open and Italian bond
futures rose ahead of a debt auction on hopes China could
provide financial support to Rome.
The Financial Times reported on its website on Monday that
Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian
debt .
The report prompted some covering of short positions in
riskier assets but any respite for financial markets was seen as
temporary with fears of a Greek default growing.
"We've been here and heard these Chinese stories before with
Greece and Portugal and they had nothing but a short-term
impact," said a trader.
Bunds were also set to remain well supported in the run up
to the auction, where Italy will sell up to 7 billion euros of
fixed rate bonds, including new 5-year notes .
The auction comes after the five-year Italian bond spread
over German bonds rose to near record wides on Monday and the
equivalent 10-year spread rose above 380 basis points, reversing
almost all of the tightening seen since the European Central
Bank began purchasing the country's bonds in August.
"The 5-year bond is looking very cheap in the grey market
but it remains to be seen if there's any real buying outside of
the ECB's activities," the trader said.
Those fears of a Greek default, a surge in Italian bond
yields and steep falls in French bank shares due to their
sovereign exposure and amid talk of a possible cuts to their
ratings kept sentiment overwhelmingly bearish on Monday.
Moody's is also expected to finalise its ratings review of
Italy this week, with analysts saying any move that goes beyond
one notch will intensify tensions in fringe euro markets.
December Bund futures were 24 ticks lower at
138.00. Two-year bond yields were a third of a
basis point lower at 0.439, with 10-year yields
little changed at 1.759 percent.
Italian BTP futures FBTPc1 were 49 ticks higher at 100.40,
although trading volumes were very low.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)