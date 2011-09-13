* Italian yields jump ahead of auction

* Italian paper cheap, but sale reliant on ECB

* Bunds reverse early losses as risk assets retreat

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 13 Italian bonds yields soared on Tuesday, pushing spreads over safe-haven German Bunds wider, before a debt auction which is reliant on European Central Bank secondary-market buying and as worries over a potential Greek default mount.

An early rally in risk assets on the back of a Financial Times story that Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt was short lived as attention shifted back to the multi-faceted euro zone crisis.

Growing fears Greece will have little option but to default, worries over French banks' exposure to Greek and Italian debt and rising Italian yields even with ECB buying, are keeping markets overwhelmingly bearish, despite occasional bounces in riskier assets.

Yields on shorter-dated Italian bonds have risen more than on their longer-dated counterparts, narrowing the 2/10-year spread by around 70 basis points since the start of the month.

"There are tell-tale signs the Italian curve is starting to take on the shape of a credit curve as they get increasingly shut out of markets," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.

Italian two-year yields were 17 basis points higher, with five-year yields up 29 basis points to 5.42 percent.

Amid signs Germany may be beginning to consider the possibility of a Greek debt default , Athens is scrambling to meet conditions to receive further aid.

Greek two-year bond yields added another 3 percentage points to Monday's near 20 percentage point rise.

"There is a weakness at the heart of the euro zone and Greece is under a remarkable degree of pressure...If Germany are preparing a plan B it looks as though the people running the show are running for the hills and that's not going to improve confidence," McGuire added.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday only that it had confidence in European countries' ability to handle their debt, and sought assurances that Europe would ensure the safety of its investments in the region.

Italy will sell up to 7 billion euros of fixed rate bonds, including new 5-year notes .

The auction comes as the five-year Italian bond spread over German bonds hit record wides and the equivalent 10-year spread rose above 400 basis points, reversing almost all the tightening seen since the ECB began buying Italy's bonds in August.

"The five-year bond is looking very cheap in the grey market but it remains to be seen if there's any real buying outside of the ECB's activities," the trader said.

The new bond was yielding around 33 basis points more than the current five-year benchmark in the grey market, something ING called a "huge concession".

Analysts also said Italy's decision to tap shorter-dated bonds -- up to the 10-year maturity -- rather than the longer-dated issues normally seen at mid-month auctions would be supportive as this was the part of the curve the ECB was buying in the secondary market.

"(The auctions') size makes them easier to absorb, all the more so as there are four lines, all qualifying for the Securities Markets Programme, and some dealer demand as a result," Societe General strategists said.

Moody's is expected to finalise its ratings review of Italy this week, with analysts saying any cut that goes beyond one notch will intensify tensions in fringe euro markets.

December Bund futures were 40 ticks higher at 138.64. Two-year bond yields were 4 bps lower at 0.40 percent, with 10-year yields down 6.5 bps at 0.827 percent.

Italian BTP futures FBTPc1 were 49 ticks higher at 100.40, although trading volumes were very low.

The Netherlands will also sell up to 2.5 billion euros of 10-year bonds in an auction which analysts expect to go well given strong demand for triple-A rate government bonds. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)