* Italy sells bond but at high cost with demand weak

* Italian yields soar despite ECB support

* Bunds briefly mark new highs before retreating

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 13 Italian bond yields soared on Tuesday, pushing spreads over safe-haven German Bunds wider, as a closely-watched debt auction did nothing to reassure markets Rome would be able to fund itself normally any time soon.

Benchmark German Bund yields and futures FGBLc1 marked new highs before the sale then retreated on talk, later denied by the French president's office, that Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would make a statement on Greece later in the day.

"We reached quite stretched levels, so headlines like this will see some paring of positions," a trader said.

"People who were short risk may be taking some profits."

The rise in Italian yields added to growing fears about the euro zone debt crisis, with a Greek default increasingly being priced in and concerns over the exposure of the French banking sector in particular to peripheral debt.

Reuters calculations based on Markit credit default swap prices put the probability of Greek default at 90 percent.

Amid signs Germany may be beginning to consider the possibility of a default, Athens is scrambling to meet conditions to receive further aid.

"If Germany are preparing a plan B it looks as though the people running the show are running for the hills and that's not going to improve confidence," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

Greek two-year bond yields rose seven percentage points to around 93 percent on news of the Merkel/Sarkozy statement.

December Bund futures dropped as far as 137.55, having marked new highs at 138.91 and were last 30 ticks lower at 137.94, with 10-year yields flat at 1.76 percent after hitting new lows of 1.68 percent.

"We're coming off the highs but we've come a long way and new news is going to have to be quite dramatic to keep pushing us higher," a second trader said.

Two-year German yields were up almost 4 basis points at 0.479 percent.

LOW EXPECTATIONS

Italy sold 6.5 billion euros of bonds, paying higher costs to sell new five-year paper as demand dwindled .

The auction came as the five-year Italian yield spread over Germany hit a record high and the 10-year spread briefly topped 400 basis points, reversing almost all the tightening seen since the ECB began buying Italy's bonds in August.

"Markets were positioned for a weak auction, but no failure and that's what they got," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell. "The five-year yield of 5.60 percent is probably the most telling sign that issuance of new bonds into this environment is very difficult."

The amounts of bids compared with the amount on offer was well below this year's average for 5-year Italian bond sales, despite the paper offering a yield pick-up of around 30 basis points compared with the current five-year benchmark.

Italian two-year yields were 14 bps higher, with five-year yields up 23 bps at 5.41 percent.

"The point to take from these auctions is that yields appear to be on the rise for Italy, despite the ECB's effort...so far," Chatwell said.

Yields on shorter-dated Italian bonds have risen more than on their longer-dated counterparts this month, narrowing the 2/10-year spread by around 70 basis points.

The Greek, Irish and Portuguese yield curves all inverted as their debt situation deteriorated.

"There are tell-tale signs the Italian curve is starting to take on the shape of a credit curve as they get increasingly shut out of markets," McGuire said.

The mid-point yield on the new bond was quoted at 5.64 percent, with the offer matching the 5.60 percent issuance level.

Traders said the ECB had bought small amounts of Italian bonds but was unlikely to buy the new issue for a few days.

The Netherlands also sold up to 2.5 billion euros of 10-year bonds, benefiting from strong demand for triple-A rated government bonds <ID:nWEA4108>. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)