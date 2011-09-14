LONDON, Sept 14 German government bonds opened
higher on Wednesday with a call between key EU leaders later in
the day on the Greek debt crisis expected to produce little to
resolve the euro zone's escalating problems.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will hold a
conference call on Wednesday with French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Papandreou's office
said on Tuesday .
The call comes amid renewed talk among euro zone policymakers
about a Greek default, prompted by the country's failure to meet
the fiscal goals set out in its EU/IMF bailout.
But the lack of a coherent plan from euro zone's leaders to
draw a line under the debt crisis, with concerns over the impact
of a Greek default on the region's banking sector, has kept
Bunds pinned near all time highs.
Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of French
banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale and left BNP Paribas
on review for downgrade, citing their exposure to the Greek
economy
December Bund futures were 34 ticks higher at
138.07, with benchmark 10-year yields down almost
4 basis points at 1.75 percent and two-year yields
down a similar amount at 0.473 percent.
"The telephone call is probably going to be talked about a
lot today but whether anything comes out of it is another
matter," said a trader.
"There's a lot of noise out there but at the end of the day
there doesn't seem to be any progress on Greece and the
situation seems to be getting worse."
The strength of demand for safe-haven assets will be tested
by the sale of 5.0 billion euros of 0.75 percent two-year German
bonds.
With secondary market yields at just 0.5 percent, the
average yield at the sale is set to be the lowest this year and
close to the historic low of 0.47 percent at a sale in June last
year.
"Flight to quality in the current highly uncertain
environment with event risk looming large, especially regarding
Greece, should warrant a healthy demand for German paper," said
Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder in a research note.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)