LONDON, Sept 14 German government bonds opened higher on Wednesday with a call between key EU leaders later in the day on the Greek debt crisis expected to produce little to resolve the euro zone's escalating problems.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will hold a conference call on Wednesday with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Papandreou's office said on Tuesday .

The call comes amid renewed talk among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default, prompted by the country's failure to meet the fiscal goals set out in its EU/IMF bailout.

But the lack of a coherent plan from euro zone's leaders to draw a line under the debt crisis, with concerns over the impact of a Greek default on the region's banking sector, has kept Bunds pinned near all time highs.

Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale and left BNP Paribas on review for downgrade, citing their exposure to the Greek economy

December Bund futures were 34 ticks higher at 138.07, with benchmark 10-year yields down almost 4 basis points at 1.75 percent and two-year yields down a similar amount at 0.473 percent.

"The telephone call is probably going to be talked about a lot today but whether anything comes out of it is another matter," said a trader.

"There's a lot of noise out there but at the end of the day there doesn't seem to be any progress on Greece and the situation seems to be getting worse."

The strength of demand for safe-haven assets will be tested by the sale of 5.0 billion euros of 0.75 percent two-year German bonds.

With secondary market yields at just 0.5 percent, the average yield at the sale is set to be the lowest this year and close to the historic low of 0.47 percent at a sale in June last year.

"Flight to quality in the current highly uncertain environment with event risk looming large, especially regarding Greece, should warrant a healthy demand for German paper," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder in a research note. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)