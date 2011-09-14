LONDON, Sept 14 German Bunds pared gains and the
euro rose against the dollar on Wednesday after European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the body would
soon present options for the introduction of common euro zone
bonds as part of a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis
.
December Bund futures were last 3 ticks higher at
137.76, reversing further from a session high of 138.26 on the
comments. Benchmark 10-year yields were a basis point lower at
1.782 percent .
"We've rallied overnight on the French bank downgrades but
we're coming off a bit on the back of Barroso's comments ...
Whether Barroso is the man you would expect to put this forward
is one thing but we're trading headline to headline at the
moment," a trader said.
The euro rose versus the dollar to $1.3666 , from
around $1.3630 before the announcement.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia)