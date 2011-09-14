* Bunds pare gains on talk of common euro bond
* Greek debt default seen priced as inevitable
* Germany to test safe-haven demand with two-year auction
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 14 German government bonds pared
early gains on Wednesday after the head of the European
Commission said it would soon present options for the
introduction of common euro zone bonds to help contain the
region's debt crisis.
But Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso warned the
measure would not put an end to the crisis and
analysts pointed to likely German opposition to such a move,
keeping Bunds close to record highs as markets increasingly
priced in a Greek debt default.
The market was also focused on a conference call later in
the day between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The call comes amid renewed talk among euro zone policymakers
about a Greek default, prompted by the country's failure to meet
fiscal goals set out in its EU/IMF bailout, but analysts doubt
there will be any game-changing developments.
Greek two-year government bond yields marched
relentlessly higher, rising 3.3 percentage points to approach 95
percent.
"Just look at two-year yields...the market believes a Greek
default is a foregone conclusion, whatever the officials say,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
The lack of a coherent plan to draw a line under the debt
crisis, along with concerns over the impact of a Greek default
on the region's banks, have kept Bunds pinned near record highs.
"Investors remain very uncertain, both about the U.S.
economic picture and the political and fiscal outlook in euro
land and until we see improvement in either of those areas then
risk aversion will persist and Bund yields can test new lows,"
Stamenkovic said.
Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of French
banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale and left BNP Paribas
on review for downgrade, citing their exposure to the Greek
economy.
Bank credit risk, represented by the iTraxx senior
financials credit default swap index , has soared to
record highs in recent weeks, although the index eased modestly
on Wednesday with credit analysts saying the bank downgrades
were not as severe as some feared.
Moody's placed Italy's sovereign credit ratings on review
three months ago and markets are expecting they could be cut
this week as the review period concludes.
December Bund futures rose seven ticks to 137.80,
having risen as high as 138.26, with benchmark 10-year yields
a basis point lower at 1.779 percent and two-year
yields up half a basis point at 0.52 percent.
"The telephone call is probably going to be talked about a
lot today but whether anything comes out of it is another
matter," a trader said.
"There's a lot of noise out there but at the end of the day
there doesn't seem to be any progress on Greece and the
situation seems to be getting worse."
The strength of demand for safe-haven assets will be tested
by the sale of 5 billion euros of 0.75 percent two-year German
bonds.
With secondary market yields at just 0.5 percent, the
average yield at the sale is set to be the lowest this year and
close to the 0.47 percent historic low at a sale in June 2010.
"Flight to quality in the current highly uncertain
environment with event risk looming large, especially regarding
Greece, should warrant a healthy demand for German paper," said
Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder in a research note.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)