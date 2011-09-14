* Bunds pare gains on talk of common euro bond

* Greek debt default seen priced as inevitable

* Germany to test safe-haven demand with two-year auction

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 14 German government bonds pared early gains on Wednesday after the head of the European Commission said it would soon present options for the introduction of common euro zone bonds to help contain the region's debt crisis.

But Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso warned the measure would not put an end to the crisis and analysts pointed to likely German opposition to such a move, keeping Bunds close to record highs as markets increasingly priced in a Greek debt default.

The market was also focused on a conference call later in the day between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The call comes amid renewed talk among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default, prompted by the country's failure to meet fiscal goals set out in its EU/IMF bailout, but analysts doubt there will be any game-changing developments.

Greek two-year government bond yields marched relentlessly higher, rising 3.3 percentage points to approach 95 percent.

"Just look at two-year yields...the market believes a Greek default is a foregone conclusion, whatever the officials say," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

The lack of a coherent plan to draw a line under the debt crisis, along with concerns over the impact of a Greek default on the region's banks, have kept Bunds pinned near record highs.

"Investors remain very uncertain, both about the U.S. economic picture and the political and fiscal outlook in euro land and until we see improvement in either of those areas then risk aversion will persist and Bund yields can test new lows," Stamenkovic said.

Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale and left BNP Paribas on review for downgrade, citing their exposure to the Greek economy.

Bank credit risk, represented by the iTraxx senior financials credit default swap index , has soared to record highs in recent weeks, although the index eased modestly on Wednesday with credit analysts saying the bank downgrades were not as severe as some feared.

Moody's placed Italy's sovereign credit ratings on review three months ago and markets are expecting they could be cut this week as the review period concludes.

December Bund futures rose seven ticks to 137.80, having risen as high as 138.26, with benchmark 10-year yields a basis point lower at 1.779 percent and two-year yields up half a basis point at 0.52 percent.

"The telephone call is probably going to be talked about a lot today but whether anything comes out of it is another matter," a trader said.

"There's a lot of noise out there but at the end of the day there doesn't seem to be any progress on Greece and the situation seems to be getting worse."

The strength of demand for safe-haven assets will be tested by the sale of 5 billion euros of 0.75 percent two-year German bonds.

With secondary market yields at just 0.5 percent, the average yield at the sale is set to be the lowest this year and close to the 0.47 percent historic low at a sale in June 2010.

"Flight to quality in the current highly uncertain environment with event risk looming large, especially regarding Greece, should warrant a healthy demand for German paper," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder in a research note. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)