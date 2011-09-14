* Bunds fall on Barroso commnest on common euro bond

* Greek debt default seen as inevitable

* Germany finds solid demand at two-year auction

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 14 German government bonds fell on Wednesday after the head of the European Commission said it would soon present options for the introduction of common euro zone bonds to help contain the region's debt crisis.

But Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso warned the measure would not put an end to the crisis and analysts pointed to German opposition to such a move. This kept safe-haven Bunds close to record highs as markets increasingly priced in a Greek debt default.

"Euro bonds are only realistic at one minute to midnight before the whole system collapses," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

"They may be the quick and easy solution but the politicians, based on voter feedback, have very little interest."

A ruling by Germany's top court has made it all but impossible for Berlin to sign up to a common euro zone bond even if it wanted to, according to legal experts. .

"The headlines are what the market wants to hear, Bunds are so stretched they are looking for a reason to consolidate," a trader said. "But we could get back (above 2 percent) in the 10-year and still be in a downward trend for yields."

The market was also focused on a conference call, scheduled for 1600 GMT, between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The call comes as talk increases among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default, prompted by the country's failure to meet fiscal goals set out in its EU/IMF bailout.

A French government spokeswoman said guarantees would be demanded of Greece to do what it has pledged, but this falls far short of the radical developments traders say are needed for a sustained shift in sentiment.

Greek two-year government bond yields marched relentlessly higher, at one point rising around 3 percentage points to approach 95 percent.

"Just look at two-year yields...the market believes a Greek default is a foregone conclusion, whatever the officials say," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

The lack of a coherent plan to draw a line under the debt crisis, along with concerns over the impact of a Greek default on the region's banks, have kept Bunds pinned near record highs.

"Investors remain very uncertain, both about the U.S. economic picture and the political and fiscal outlook in euro land and until we see improvement in either of those areas then risk aversion will persist and Bund yields can test new lows," Stamenkovic said.

Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale and left BNP Paribas on review for downgrade, citing their exposure to the Greek economy.

Bank credit risk, represented by the iTraxx senior financials credit default swap index , has soared to record highs in recent weeks, although the index eased modestly on Wednesday with credit analysts saying the bank downgrades were not as severe as some feared.

Moody's placed Italy's sovereign credit ratings on review three months ago and markets are expecting they could be cut this week as the review period concludes.

Italian government bond yields fell ahead of a further vote on the country's latest austerity package , with traders citing European Central Bank buying.

December Bund futures fell 68 ticks to 137.05, having risen as high as 138.26, with benchmark 10-year yields 5.4 basis pointS higher at 1.84 percent and two-year yields up almost 2 bps at 0.53 percent.

The strength of demand for safe-haven assets was reflected in a German two-year bond sale which saw good demand despite the average yield being just 0.51 percent, close to the 0.47 percent historic low at a sale in June 2010 . (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)