* Bunds fall on Barroso comments on common euro bond

* Fall unlikely to be sustained as Greek, Italian fears remain

* Market looks to outcome of latest Greek talks, Spanish auction

By William James and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 14 German Bunds fell on Wednesday as signs that officials were working on proposals for a common euro zone bond prompted some investors to move back towards risky assets, though the day's losses represented only a fraction of recent gains.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the commission would soon present options for the introduction of common euro zone bonds, though he warned that the measures would not put an end to the crisis.

Bund futures shed FGBLc1 86 ticks to settle at 136.87, falling from a record high of 138.91 set earlier this week.

However, the prospect of a common issuance programme -- touted by some as the only long term answer to the region's debt problems -- remains a distant one.

"Euro bonds are only realistic at one minute to midnight before the whole system collapses," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

"They may be the quick and easy solution but the politicians, based on voter feedback, have very little interest."

Analysts also pointed to a German court ruling which has made it all but impossible for Germany to sign up to such an initiative.

Bund futures have rallied by more than 12 full points since late July as Italy has become embroiled in the crisis and on growing fears that Greece may eventually default.

"I don't think today will start a sustained trend... Nothing has changed and there are still a lot of question marks on the evolution of the debt crisis in Europe," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Ten-year yields rose 7 basis points on the day to 1.858 percent, but the longer-term trend remained for yields to fall below their recent record lows.

"The headlines are what the market wants to hear. Bunds are so stretched they are looking for a reason to consolidate," a trader said. "But we could get back (above 2 percent) in the 10-year and still be in a downward trend for yields."

The strength of demand for safe-haven assets was reflected in a German two-year bond sale which saw good demand despite the average yield being just 0.51 percent, close to the 0.47 percent historic low at a sale in June 2010 .

LITTLE RELIEF IN SIGHT

The market was also focused on a conference call, scheduled for 1700 GMT, between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The call comes amid growing talk among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default, prompted by the country's failure to meet fiscal goals set out in its EU/IMF bailout.

A French government spokeswoman said guarantees would be demanded of Greece to do what it has pledged, but this falls far short of the radical developments traders say are needed for a sustained shift in sentiment.

"Just look at two-year yields...the market believes a Greek default is a foregone conclusion, whatever the officials say," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Greek two-year government bond yields marched relentlessly higher, at one point rising around 3 percentage points to approach 95 percent, but later turning lower to stand at 87 percent.

Italian debt found some relief after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a confidence vote on a much-altered austerity plan aimed at stemming market pressure on Italy.

The 10-year Italian yield fell 10 bps to 5.605 percent, and equivalent yields on Spanish debt , also under intense pressure, eased by 2 bps.

Spain will test investor appetite for its debt with a sale of up to 4 billion euros of bonds on Thursday.

Analysts said the auction could trigger renewed volatility if it shows weak demand after an Italian sale earlier this week came in below expectations.